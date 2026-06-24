Wiser Solutions Announces Bankruptcy Court Approval of Sale Transaction

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiser Solutions today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas has approved the sale of substantially all of the Company's assets to an affiliate of Crestline Management, L.P. pursuant to the previously agreed asset purchase agreement.

The Court's approval represents a significant milestone in Wiser's Chapter 11 process and clears the path toward closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the next few weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Today's approval marks a critical milestone and an important step forward for our company, our employees, our customers and our stakeholders," said Michael Richards, CEO. "With the Court's approval, we are now working to complete the transaction and move forward with a stronger foundation."

The Company will continue operating in the ordinary course during the transition period and remains focused on serving customers and supporting employees through and after the closing.

SOURCE Wiser Solutions, Inc.