WiseTech Global names longtime Pierbridge Business Partner, ShipDNA, as Certified Service Partner for North America

New certification will ensure that 5,000+ Pierbridge Transtream users have access to ShipDNA's high quality implementation, maintenance and support services.

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseTech Global (ASX: WTC), a leading developer of logistics execution software and supply chain technology solutions, today announced that ShipDNA, its longest-serving Pierbridge Transtream Business Partner, has been certified as a Pierbridge Transtream Service Partner to support enterprise shipping customers throughout the US, Canada and Mexico.

ShipDNA draws on deep domain knowledge of multi-carrier parcel management, developed as a Pierbridge Transtream Business Partner since 2017. Now, as a Service Partner, ShipDNA is qualified to implement, enhance, and support Transtream to help retailers, manufacturers, distributors and 3PLs to streamline their shipping processes.

Properly operating shipping software is essential for any company that relies on prompt delivery of their goods. For Transtream users with high volume and complex fulfillment requirements, this dependency is mission critical. Service providers must have the knowledge, experience and expertise their customers need to keep shipping solutions continually operating. This includes maintaining sophisticated business rules and the ERP, OMS, WMS and eCommerce Marketplace integrations that support fulfillment. WiseTech Global certification is a reflection of the training and experience each Pierbridge Transtream Service Partner has to meet these needs.

According to ShipDNA founder, Rick Gomez, "This designation reflects ShipDNA's more than 20 years of hands-on experience with Pierbridge shipping solutions, now formally recognized under the Transtream Service Partner program. Beyond supporting our existing customers, Service Partner status enables ShipDNA to provide implementation, support and migration services to organizations contracting directly with WiseTech."

For new and existing users of Pierbridge Transtream, ShipDNA services include:

Fulfillment requirements analysis and solution design

Configuration and customization of the Transtream solution platform

Integration with ERPs

Integration with WMS and eCommerce Marketplace applications

Integration with EDI 856 transaction processing applications and trade networks like SPS Commerce

Performance tuning, including material reduction, fulfillment streamlining and carrier rate optimization

Transtream software support and maintenance, including 9:00 am to 9:00 pm ET telephone assistance, complete with a customer portal and support ticket management

ShipDNA services also include migration for existing ClipperShip users who may wish to upgrade to the more powerful Transtream platform. With a long history supporting the ClipperShip solution, and a successful track record with numerous ClipperShip migrations, ShipDNA is uniquely qualified to handle this transition. ShipDNA's migration scripts and protocols also work to make the process more efficient.

To help Transtream users and those interested in migration from ClipperShip, ShipDNA provides a preliminary assessment and complimentary consultation. Organizations can learn more at https://shipdna.com/transtream

About ShipDNA

Founded in 2017, ShipDNA is a freight and parcel shipping solution provider serving customers in the US, Canada and Mexico. Staffed by a seasoned team of transportation management experts, ShipDNA helps companies design and deploy multi-carrier, multi-location fulfillment systems, including automated material handling, scanning, weighing and print-and-apply equipment. ShipDNA helps customers optimize fulfillment operations with data analysis, carrier rate negotiation and invoice auditing among other services.

About Pierbridge

In 2018, Pierbridge became part of the WiseTech Global group. WiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of innovative software solutions for the logistics, global trade and supply chain industries worldwide. Serving more than 22,000 logistics companies and other industry participants across 193 countries.

For additional information contact: Rick Gomez (858) 724 -0810 | [email protected]

SOURCE ShipDNA; WiseTech Global