With $420M in FEMA Funding Open, Flood Preparedness Faces an Operational Test

As agencies decide where to invest, governments and businesses are looking beyond flood studies and risk maps to their operational flood risk management strategy

DENVER, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $420 million in federal emergency management funding is now available through two FEMA programs, with applications due July 15. The funding window gives state and territorial emergency management agencies an immediate decision to make: Which preparedness investments will materially improve outcomes when the next disaster occurs?

For flood-prone communities, that investment is becoming increasingly focused on operational flood risk management.

Flood preparedness has traditionally focused on flood studies and scenario-based maps - understanding where water may go and which properties are at risk. Those questions remain essential, but they do not capture the full cost of a flood—or provide all the information needed to manage one.

Floods are dynamic events that often evolve rapidly. The true cost is disruption: roads that become impassable, communities and campgrounds needing to evacuate, employees who cannot reach work, delayed emergency response, interrupted utilities, closed stores, stalled deliveries, and communities cut off from essential services.

Many emergency preparedness programs still focus primarily on exposure, while leading organizations are increasingly investing in capabilities that support preparedness through operational decision-making.

The static flood map tells only part of the story

Physical damage is the most visible measure of a flood. Buildings take on water, equipment is destroyed and roads require repair.

But an organization does not need to be inundated to lose the ability to operate.

A hospital may remain dry while flooded roads prevent patients, employees, or medical supplies from reaching it. A retailer may avoid structural damage but still lose revenue through delayed distribution or access for employees and customers. A warehouse may be unaffected while disruptions elsewhere in the transportation network delay deliveries across several states.

Utilities and telecommunications providers face similar challenges. A facility may remain functional, but crews may be unable to reach it. A single inaccessible substation, tower, or pump station can affect services well beyond the immediate flood footprint.

For local governments, road closures can disrupt evacuation routes, school transportation, waste collection, public works, and emergency services at the same time. When routes close, a flood can isolate neighborhoods and force response agencies to reroute already-limited personnel and equipment.

These are not secondary consequences. They are central to the economic, public-safety, and community costs of flooding.

Critical infrastructure systems are highly interconnected, meaning a disruption in transportation, power, communications, or water can produce cascading effects across other services. Effective resilience planning must therefore account for dependencies, not just individual assets.

Traditional planning answers a different question

FEMA flood maps, engineering studies, and hazard mitigation plans remain fundamental to responsible floodplain management.

Flood Insurance Rate Maps were developed to identify flood hazard areas and support insurance, mitigation, and regulatory decisions. Engineering flood studies help governments design infrastructure, guide development, and prioritize long-term risk-reduction projects.

They were not designed to forecast flood impact for an approaching hurricane or provide a continuously updated view of how a specific storm may affect a road, facility, or service over the next several hours.

That distinction is important. The limitation is not that traditional flood maps lack value. It's that strategic risk planning and live operational decision-making serve different purposes.

A flood map may show that a facility is within or outside a defined hazard area. An operational team must determine whether that facility is likely to be affected during the current event, whether access will be lost, and whether protective action is needed now.

Preparedness programs built primarily around exposure tend to ask:

Where could flooding occur?

Operationally prepared organizations are also asking:

What will the flooding disrupt, when will action be required, and where should limited resources go first?

Leading organizations are investing in decision readiness

The next phase of resilience is not simply more data; it is better alignment between available information and the decisions people must make under pressure.

For emergency managers, that may mean identifying communities at risk of losing road access and positioning resources before routes close.

For transportation agencies, it may mean anticipating closures, protecting critical corridors, and coordinating detours across jurisdictions.

For utilities and telecommunications providers, it may mean prioritizing facilities where disruption would affect the greatest number of customers.

For retailers, logistics operators, and other multi-site businesses, it may mean identifying at-risk locations, communicating with employees, protecting inventory, adjusting deliveries, and making closure decisions before unsafe conditions develop.

Business continuity teams have historically planned for downtime and recovery. Increasingly, they are looking for enough location-specific visibility to reduce that downtime in the first place.

"Leading emergency operations centers are adopting operational forecasting systems and real-time localized intelligence," said Juliette Murphy, CEO and co-founder of FloodMapp. "This does not replace risk maps, which remain critical to understanding long-term exposure. These agencies and organizations are entering the next phase of their preparedness journey by using advanced, dynamic flood forecasting to anticipate which roads, assets, and public facilities may be affected. It is about having tools that are fit for purpose. Emergency management is not development planning; it involves making high-consequence decisions under pressure to protect people and assets. Emergency managers need the right tool for the job."

This shift does not eliminate uncertainty. Flood events will always involve changing conditions, incomplete information, and competing priorities. Operational readiness means giving decision-makers sufficient lead time and context to take proportionate, defensible action.

The shift is already underway

Recent public-sector initiatives show how preparedness is moving closer to operational decisions.

During the July 2025 flooding in Texas, state responders used live flood-impact information to help establish a common view of conditions across more than 22 affected counties. The need was not simply to know that significant flooding was occurring, but to understand where communities and structures were being affected as response operations unfolded.

Queensland councils are applying the same principle to public road safety by connecting current flood-impact information with navigation alerts. In this case, operational intelligence is translated into a direct decision for the public: whether a road can be travelled safely.

Commercial organizations are confronting parallel questions, even when their responsibilities differ. Leading retailers are leveraging predictive intelligence to decide whether to close a location or deploy a temporary flood barrier 24 hours before flood impact. A logistics team rerouting deliveries, and a utility positioning repair crews are all trying to understand the likely operational consequences of the same hazard.

The common thread is a move away from treating flood information as a static planning resource and toward using it as part of daily risk, continuity, and response operations.

The FEMA deadline sharpens the investment question

FEMA's fiscal year 2026 Emergency Management Performance Grant Program provides $337.25 million to support all-hazards emergency preparedness. A further $82.96 million is available through the Emergency Operations Center Grant Program to support emergency operations centers and improve coordination across organizations and jurisdictions. Both opportunities close July 15.

Eligibility, allowable costs, and application processes differ between the two programs. But the funding window raises a strategic question that extends beyond any individual grant:

Will preparedness investments produce more information, or will they improve decisions?

The distinction should shape how agencies evaluate capabilities.

Can teams identify emerging impacts early enough to act? Can information be shared across departments and jurisdictions? Does it support field operations as well as leadership briefings? Can it help agencies prioritize limited people, equipment, and funding? Is it connected to established procedures for warnings, closures, evacuations, and continuity of operations?

Technology alone cannot answer those questions. Governance, staffing, training, communications, and trusted local relationships remain essential. New information is valuable only when agencies have defined how it will change an operational decision.

The same test applies in the private sector. A business may understand that several facilities face flood exposure, but unless that information informs staffing, inventory, logistics, and safety decisions, risk awareness has not become resilience.

Preparedness is changing

Organizations do not need to choose between long-term risk planning and operational readiness. They need both.

Flood maps and engineering studies support safer development, infrastructure investment, insurance, and mitigation. Operational information helps governments and businesses manage the disruption that remains when a flood is approaching or already underway.

The organizations leading in resilience are connecting those two perspectives. They understand where risk exists, but they are also preparing to answer the questions that arise when conditions begin to change:

Which people and locations are most vulnerable? Which services may be interrupted? Which routes will remain accessible? What must be protected first? And how early can action begin?

The organizations that respond most effectively to flooding are increasingly the ones that understand operational consequences before they become operational crises.

About FloodMapp

FloodMapp provides operational, impact-based flood forecasting and real-time impact intelligence to support preparation, response, and recovery. Updated hourly and delivered into existing GIS and operations systems, FloodMapp maps flood extent, depth, and impacts to the built environment.

To request a short demonstration, contact [email protected]. FloodMapp is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with a U.S. hub in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.floodmapp.com

SOURCE FloodMapp