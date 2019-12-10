With Gold at $1,467 an Ounce the Time is Now to 'Sell Your Gold'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer SellYourGold.com ranked number one by TopConsumerReviews.com for prices on individual gold, silver and platinum sales; announced today a major company milestone, having paid out over $27 million to online consumers for their jewelry and precious metals. The precious metal market is on the rise. The high value of gold ($1,467.74/ounce), platinum ($925.49) and silver ($16.69) is energizing the consumer sales market and Sell Your Gold is providing more consumers than ever with a safe, easy way to sell jewelry, coins and scrap metal online.

In 2010, Sell Your Gold was ranked number one out of ten national retailers by NBC's Today Show for its 90% payout of unwanted jewelry and precious metals. Sell Your Gold has also been ranked the #1 cash for gold company by TopConsumerReviews.com for both 2018 and 2019. Backed with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, the company is an industry leader in safety and security with its free insured shipping, door-to-door tracking, secure processing facility, and video-recorded order handling. In addition, Sell Your Gold's associates are trained experts in jewelry and precious metal appraisal.

To begin Sell Your Gold's easy online sales process, consumers request a free and insured appraisal kit online. The kit comes with a free shipping label and packaging to secure items and return to the company. Customers receive a same day offer once the package is received and if approved by the customer, money is sent within 24-hours via PayPal, check, or direct deposit.

"Gold prices are up more than $250 an ounce since the start of the year," said Laurence Levine, Vice President of Operations. "The time is now to sell your jewelry and other metal items and receive the money you need to plan that vacation you've been considering!"

Customers trust Sell Your Gold, shown by their thousands of 5-star reviews, to sell their unwanted jewelry and get money in 24-hours for unplanned expenses or savings towards new jewelry and other purchases. The company provides a safe, simple alternative to local pawn shops, which consistently pay 50% or less for similar items, compared to Sell Your Gold.

SOURCE SellYourGold.com

Related Links

https://www.sellyourgold.com

