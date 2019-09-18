With Launch of New Foundation and ITS4THEKIDS.com, Philanthropist Ricky Patel Just Made it Easier to Help a Child in Need

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After ten years, thousands of volunteer hours, and close to $1.5 million personally donated or pledged to children focused non-profits, philanthropist and attorney Ricky Patel is taking the meaning of "giving back" to the next level. With the launch of his new foundation, Patel has created a unique platform to improve the quality of life for children, while making the charitable process more transparent, enjoyable and impactful.

Ricky Patel and children of Gracious Hands Orphanage; Photo Credit: Shaheen Karolia

Committed to providing 100% of all dollars raised directly to its charities - The Ricky Patel Foundation will benefit Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation and Gracious Hands Orphanage in Gressier, Haiti. It will also support The Nature Conservancy in planting 10,000 trees this year to invest in a greener future for children.

"The only prerequisite to helping a child in need is the desire to give," says Patel. "For those providing monetary contributions to our foundation, 100% of every dollar will go directly to the cause, allowing the funds go much further. For those donating their time, we match them with the right opportunity -- a person's compassion is often just as vital to a child's well-being."

In addition to time or dollars, other ways to support the initiative include: supporting one of the foundation's many upcoming events, participating as a local businesses partner, or shopping on the Its4Kids.org apparel store, which features fashionable gifts for babies, kids and adults.

After Hurricane Matthew left many children without families or homes in 2016, Patel helped to establish Gracious Hands Orphanage which cares for 39 boys and girls aged 5 to 13 years old in an area outside of Port-au-Prince. He initially raised over $200,000 in supplies and cash to provide a house, schooling, staff and other necessities for the children. Along with food, water and shelter, funds from the foundation inspire the children through daily activity and learning including leadership and skill development programs.

"Ricky Patel has played an integral role in making Gracious Hands what it is today. His dedication in bettering the lives of the children who live at the orphanage is immeasurable," says Pastor Jometre Coquillon, founder and president of Gracious Hands Orphanage.

Patel also has a longstanding relationship with Nicklaus Children's Hospital and was recently named as the incoming 2020 chairman to its Board of Directors. To support the hospital's mission of providing the children it serves with access to quality health care, Patel is dedicating resources from the foundation and hosting several annual fundraising events.

"Ricky Patel is a true champion of children," says Michelle Boggs, president of Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation. "His new foundation will help Nicklaus Children's Hospital to continue to offer the very best care and health outcomes for children."

ABOUT THE RICKY PATEL FOUNDATION

The Ricky Patel Foundation is focused on improving the lives of children facing immediate and long-term challenges to their health and wellness. Its primary charitable recipients include Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Gracious Hands Orphanage. The foundation seeks to disrupt the traditional charity model by providing transparency and guidance for those who want to give back, while providing 100% of dollars raised to its charitable partners. Created by Miami attorney and philanthropist Ricky Patel, the foundation's mission is to help children grow into healthy and fulfilled adults, so that they will then look to help others in their community and around the world. Its4TheKids.com.

