With Nearly Half of U.S. Lakes Impaired, Moleaer and Xylem Bring Chemical-Free Nanobubble Treatment to Communities Battling Algal Blooms

Collaboration pairs Moleaer's proven restoration approach with Xylem's water quality expertise to support long-term recovery strategies for impaired lakes, reservoirs, and other surface waters

HAWTHORNE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly half of U.S. lakes impaired by excess nutrient pollution according to the EPA's National Lakes Assessment, Moleaer and Xylem today announced a collaboration to bring chemical-free nanobubble water treatment technology to the municipalities, watershed districts, homeowners associations (HOAs), state agencies, and lake management professionals responsible for restoring them.

The collaboration supports projects addressing harmful algal blooms (HABs), fish kills, low dissolved oxygen, nutrient loading, and declining ecosystem health in lakes, rivers, marinas, canals, reservoirs, stormwater basins, estuaries, coastal regions and other impaired water bodies in poor biological health.

Through this collaboration, Xylem will introduce Moleaer's nanobubble technology to the communities and water managers it has long served through YSI, its water quality monitoring solution, connecting decades of monitoring expertise with long-term, sustainable restoration strategies for impaired water bodies.

"Water managers have more visibility into water quality challenges than ever before and are looking for practical ways to respond," said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. "Many restoration programs rely on conventional oxygenation systems that are difficult to deploy, infrastructure-intensive, or limited by waterbody conditions. Our technology works across different water types, depths and flow conditions, helping the communities and operators responsible for these waterbodies improve water quality with faster installation and lower operating costs."

Moleaer's patented nanobubble technology produces bubbles roughly 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt, which remain suspended in the water column rather than rising to the surface. This allows oxygen to reach the bottom of the lake, where most water quality problems originate, and supports the aerobic biological activity that breaks down organic muck and suppresses the conditions that fuel algal blooms. Moleaer offers a sustainable alternative to chemical-based water quality management.

"YSI has helped customers turn water data into action for decades. Our collaboration with Moleaer expands that value by connecting trusted water intelligence with sustainable treatment technology, helping customers restore impaired water bodies more effectively while creating long-term environmental and operational value," said Javier Villa, Vice President and General Manager, at Xylem Analytics.

Moleaer is the largest nanobubble technology provider in the world, with deployments in 55+ countries. Its surface water program has deployed nanobubble technology across 650+ installations, guided by in-house limnologists and water quality scientists who diagnose each water body's unique challenges before prescribing a solution. A single Moleaer system can treat up to 9,000 gallons per minute, allowing any size waterbody to be addressed. Communities, agencies, and lake management professionals evaluating nanobubble technology for impaired waterbodies can learn more at: moleaer.com/lakes

About Moleaer

Moleaer is the global leader in nanobubble technology, delivering at-scale solutions that enhance water and wastewater treatment, agriculture, aquaculture, and industrial processes. With more than 10,000 systems deployed in 55+ countries, Moleaer improves performance while reducing energy, water, and chemical inputs.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 22,000 employees delivered revenue of $9 billion in 2025, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

SOURCE Moleaer, Inc.