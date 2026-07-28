Withum Capital Appoints Robin Kim Managing Director, Investment Banking

Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion of Middle-Market M&A and Strategic Advisory Capabilities

PRINCETON, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Withum, a top 25 advisory and accounting firm, announced the appointment of Robin Kim as managing director of investment banking at Withum Capital. With over 20 years of transaction and corporate finance experience, Kim will lead the growth and strategic direction of Withum's investment banking practice.

Robin Kim, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Withum Capital

The appointment comes as middle-market businesses face increasing complexity around succession planning, capital formation, ownership transitions and growth initiatives. Withum Capital offers access to investment banking and strategic advisory services designed to help privately held and middle-market companies navigate critical business decisions.

"Withum provides a unique combination of a leading national advisory platform with an entrepreneurial mindset," said Kim. "Business owners today need more than transaction execution—they need a trusted advisor who understands their long-term goals. I'm excited to help clients unlock value and achieve successful outcomes at every stage of growth."

As strategic counsel to middle-market companies, founders, boards and investors, Kim will help clients navigate mergers and acquisitions and other complex transactions where decisions often carry both financial and personal significance.

Throughout his career, Kim has advised on transactions representing more than $30 billion in aggregate value. He specializes in working with founder-led, family-owned and privately held businesses through growth initiatives, ownership transitions and liquidity events. His experience includes sell-side and buy-side M&A, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, restructurings and debt and equity financings, informed by senior investment banking and principal investing roles at global financial services firms.

"As owners face increasingly important decisions around the future of their companies and long-term value creation, the need for integrated advisory services has never been greater," said Jim Bourke, managing director of advisory services at Withum. "Kim brings strategic insight and transaction expertise that align with Withum's vision of helping clients navigate every stage of their business lifecycle."

Based in Orange County, California, Kim will work closely with Withum's advisory professionals nationwide to support clients worldwide.

About Withum

Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm that provides advisory, tax and audit services on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has a presence in major financial centers nationwide. Withum is an independent member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms. Learn more at withum.com.

SOURCE Withum