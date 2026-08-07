Wix.com Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Wix.com Ltd. - WIX

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 22, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wix.com Ltd. (NasdaqGS: WIX) ("Wix" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired Wix securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

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Wix investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wix/ or call toll-free (833) 538-3604. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Wix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and/or omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies; (ii) the Company had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix's AI product offerings; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Yappi v. Wix.com Ltd., et al., No. 26-cv-08852.

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