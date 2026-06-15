WM Updates Recycle Right® Rules: No Batteries in Recycling or Trash

National Waste & Recycling Association Study Showed an Estimated 5,000 Battery-Related Fires Occur at Recycling Facilities Annually Nationwide

HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WM (NYSE: WM), North America's leading environmental solutions provider and largest recycler, has added a fourth rule to its Recycle Right® list of items that should never go in recycling and trash bins – batteries – as batteries can pose a fire risk that could injure workers or impact facilities.

WM (NYSE: WM), North America’s leading environmental solutions provider and largest recycler, has added a fourth rule to its Recycle Right® list of items that should never go in recycling and trash bins – batteries – as batteries can pose a fire risk that could injure workers or impact facilities.

Batteries include alkaline batteries, the most common household batteries, as well as lithium-ion batteries. Alkaline batteries include batteries that go in remotes, clocks, toys and flashlights, while lithium-ion batteries can be found in shavers, electric toothbrushes, smart devices, power tools, e-bikes and e-scooters, Bluetooth-enabled trackers and even audio greeting cards.

"Batteries don't belong in recycling or trash; they're a fire risk that puts workers, first responders, collection vehicles and facilities in danger," said Ryan Nordt, executive director of recycling operations, WM. "A clear 'no batteries' rule helps protect people, communities and prevent fires."

Market Reports World data indicates most single-use batteries are alkaline batteries while Statista data shows lithium-ion battery demand will increase by nearly 7X by 2030, solidifying the importance of proper battery disposal. Consumers should visit batterysafetynow.org for resources and a battery drop-off locator to understand the importance of battery recovery and proper disposal.

"We commend WM for adding a fourth recycling rule on batteries," said Michael E. Hoffman, president and CEO of the National Waste & Recycling Association. "Our recent study shows that an estimated 5,000 battery-related fires occur annually at recycling facilities and a fire nearly every day in every state in waste and recycling trucks, transfer stations, recycling facilities or landfills. Every effort to educate consumers on the correct way to recover batteries is imperative."

What are the recycling rules to know?

WM states four simple recycling rules on its Recycle Right® website to help make recycling easy:

Recycle empty, dry bottles, cups, cans, tubs, paper and cardboard.

No food or liquid in recyclables.

No bagged recyclables.

No batteries in the recycling or trash.

Why can't consumers put batteries in recycling or trash?

Batteries contain materials that can short circuit and ignite, leading to hard-to-extinguish fires that can endanger consumers, workers, first responders and communities.

What items have batteries?

Alkaline batteries include batteries that go in remotes, clocks, toys and flashlights. Lithium-ion batteries are found in shavers, electric toothbrushes, smart devices, power tools, e-bikes and e-scooters, Bluetooth-enabled trackers and audio greeting cards.

Where can consumers learn more about how to discard batteries and tips on how to recover batteries properly?

For proper battery disposal, visit batterysafetynow.org to find locations to safely drop off and dispose of loose batteries or check with local municipalities, fire departments and hardware stores for disposal options.

Visit WM's Recycle Right® page or the How2Recycle site for more tips on how to recycle more effectively and look at local municipality recycling acceptance lists for what can be accepted for recycling in specific communities.

ABOUT WM

WM (WM.com) is North America's leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial, medical and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them pursue their sustainability goals. In North America, WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet, is the largest recycler and is a leader in beneficial use of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most landfill gas-to-electricity plants, as well as the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet in the industry. WM also provides collection and disposal services of regulated medical waste and secure information destruction services in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. To learn more about WM and the company's sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.

SOURCE WM