Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Empro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMPG)

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Empro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMPG) (the "Company" or "Empro").

The investigation concerns whether Empro and certain officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

If you purchased shares of Empro and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to [email protected] or fill out this form.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Empro Group Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides skincare, cosmetics, and beauty, as well as medical and surgical face masks, nitrile gloves, and other related products. Empro Group serves customers in Malaysia.

On July 3, 2025, Empro closed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), selling 1.375 million ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. The IPO was conducted on a firm commitment basis by R.F. Lafferty & Co.

Empro's stock rose to $17.36 per share on October 6, 2025, when the stock was halted from trading by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") due to potential manipulation via social media recommendations. At the conclusion of the SEC halt, NASDAQ initiated a halt pending an information request, which is still in effect.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP