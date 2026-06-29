Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Wealthfront Corporation (NASDAQ: WLTH)

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wealthfront Corporation ("Wealthfront" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WLTH). The investigation concerns whether Weatherford and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

If you purchased shares of Wealthfront and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to [email protected] or fill out this form.

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Wealthfront Corporation operates as a financial solutions company. The Company provides a digital financial solutions platform designed to offer cash management, investment advisory, borrowing and lending, and financial planning services.

Wealthfront completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in December 2025, selling 34,615,384 shares of common stock at an IPO price of $14.00 per share, including shares sold by the Company and selling stockholders. The Company's shares began trading on December 12, 2025.

On January 12, 2026, Wealthfront reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other disclosures, the Company reported total net deposits of $1.6 billion for the quarter, compared to $4.4 billion in the prior year period, and discussed client reallocation from Cash Management to Investment Advisory accounts.

Following these disclosures, Wealthfront's stock price declined $2.12 per share, or 16.84%, closing at $10.47 per share on January 13, 2026.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP