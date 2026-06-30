Wolfpack Announces FINRA Membership Approval for Broker-Dealer Subsidiary, Expanding Regulated Financial Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Jun 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfpack Financial Inc. ("Wolfpack") today announced that its subsidiary, Wolfpack Brokerage Services LLC ("WPBS"), has received membership approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These approvals of WPBS enhances Wolfpack's proprietary "Invest Now, Pay Later" financing platform by adding regulated broker-dealer capabilities to its broader financial infrastructure. WPBS is expected to support securities transaction execution services associated with loan repayment programs and facilitate commercial arrangements with participating broker-dealers.

The addition of WPBS further strengthens Wolfpack's compliance framework, operational capabilities, and regulatory infrastructure while supporting the Company's continued growth as a provider of financial technology and lending solutions.

The approval enables Wolfpack to integrate regulated broker-dealer capabilities into its broader platform and supports the Company's strategy of delivering financing, risk management, and transaction-related services to broker-dealers, and enterprise partners.

"The SEC approval and FINRA membership approval of Wolfpack Brokerage Services represents an important milestone in the evolution of our platform," said George Parthimos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wolfpack.

"This achievement reflects years of investment in compliance, operations, and regulatory infrastructure. With WPBS, we are positioned to provide broker-dealers with a more integrated solution supporting lending, risk management, and execution-related services. We believe this approval strengthens our ability to scale our platform and expand relationships with financial institutions across the United States."

Wolfpack recognized the contributions of its regulatory and strategic advisors, whose guidance and expertise were instrumental throughout the broker-dealer formation and FINRA membership process. Compliers Consulting Services provided broker-dealer formation, regulatory, compliance, and FINRA membership advisory services, while Cuttone TAC provided strategic consulting and operational guidance in support of the firm's regulatory approval and market readiness initiatives.

"Obtaining FINRA membership requires a significant commitment to regulatory compliance, operational readiness, and supervisory infrastructure," said David Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Compliers Consulting Services. "Wolfpack demonstrated a clear commitment to building a compliant and sustainable broker-dealer platform. We are proud to have supported the firm throughout the membership process and congratulate the Wolfpack team on achieving this important milestone."

William Beatty, Managing Partner of Cuttone TAC, added, "The approval of WPBS reflects the strength of Wolfpack's vision and the dedication of its leadership team. We are pleased to have assisted the Company in developing the strategic and operational framework necessary to support its continued growth within the regulated financial services industry."

The approval represents a significant step in Wolfpack's expansion within the U.S. financial services market and further supports the Company's commitment to combining innovation, regulatory compliance, and institutional-grade operational infrastructure.

About Wolfpack

Founded in 2021, Wolfpack Financial is a financial technology company that provides financing solutions for securities and digital asset investments. Through its proprietary "Invest Now, Pay Later" platform, the Company delivers consumer and enterprise solutions designed to provide access to embedded financing through a compliant and risk-managed infrastructure.

Wolfpack's regulatory framework includes Wolfpack Brokerage Services LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer, and Wolfpack Capital Holdings LLC, which maintains lending licenses across multiple U.S. states. Together, these entities provide the regulatory and operational foundation supporting Wolfpack's growing U.S. and international operations.

For additional information, please visit www.wolfpack.com.

Media Contact

Ben Dillon

[email protected]

www.wolfpack.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Wolfpack's business plans, growth strategy, product development, regulatory initiatives, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Wolfpack undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Compliers Consulting Services, LLC; Wolfpack Financial Inc.