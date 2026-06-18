Women CEOs Are Key to Shattering Glass Ceilings for Women in Boardrooms and C-Suites

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2026 CWDI Report: Women CEOs – Opening Doors to Boards and C-Suites, companies led by women dramatically outpace their male-led peers in appointing women to both corporate boards and senior management, regardless of region, country, or company size.

Of the 3,222 blue-chip companies surveyed, only 215 – just 6.7% -- have a woman CEO. Yet those companies are transforming the leadership landscape around them.

The "Women CEO Effect" by the Numbers:

The report's key finding is unambiguous: When a woman takes the helm, there is a 'multiplier effect' – a staggering shift in diversity metrics in companies led by women.

Boardroom Surge: Under women CEOs, the percentage of women on corporate boards jumps to 38.3% , significantly higher than the global average of 28.9% .

Under women CEOs, the percentage of women on corporate boards jumps to , significantly higher than the global average of . The Transition Power: When a woman succeeds a male CEO, board diversity often skyrockets—moving from an average of 34.5% under the predecessor to 56.1% under the woman leader.

When a woman succeeds a male CEO, board diversity often skyrockets—moving from an average of under the predecessor to under the woman leader. C-Suite Impact: The influence extends to senior management, where women-led firms boast 36.8% women executive officers, nearly double the global average of 21%.

Global Leaders in Crossing Parity Thresholds and "Succession Pattern"

The report identifies "Best Performers" across all market caps in the appointment of women directors and senior officers. Notably, nearly a quarter of women-led companies have reached gender-equal or female-majority boards, and 22.3% have senior management teams that are 50% or more women.

Among CWDI's "Top Ten" Large-cap Companies with Women CEOs, all have women board directors in the majority.

The findings also highlight female-to-female succession among two large-cap companies proving that women may actively groom the next generation of leaders.

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands): Long-time CEO Nancy McKinstry was succeeded by Stacy Caywood in February 2026.

Long-time CEO Nancy McKinstry was succeeded by Stacy Caywood in February 2026. Hang Seng Bank (Hong Kong): Current CEO Luanne Lim succeeded Diana Cesar, who had previously succeeded Louisa Cheang—marking three consecutive terms of female leadership.

The Business Case for 2026

"The data is clear: women CEOs aren't just symbolic figures; they are engines of structural change," said Irene Natividad, CWDI Chair. "They create a pipeline of talent that is often overlooked. Beyond equity, this leadership style is also linked to higher returns and better risk management based on numerous studies globally."

For further information, please contact:

Larry Grady, CWDI, [email protected], +1-202-835-2713

SOURCE Corporate Women Directors International