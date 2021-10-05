Women In Insurance Initiative Calls On Insurance Industry To Participate In Its Second Fact-Based Data Study On Gender Parity And Diversity

Women In Insurance initiative calls on the insurance industry for data study on gender parity and diversity. Tweet this

"Insurance is a data-driven industry that looks to the past, present and future to manage risk. By pinpointing and understanding the current state for women in insurance, we can successfully make the critical decisions to drive and accelerate change. We need to shine the light on fact-based information – detailed and quality data across the entire insurance industry. Understanding the data will help us move forward and make meaningful change," said Margaret Resce Milkint, global insurance practice leader at Diversified Search Group and chair of MWM WII.

WII's first study conducted in 2019 , also led by Verisk, revealed significant gender disparity in pay and senior roles. Driving Change 2021 continues WII's mission to arm the insurance industry with the necessary data to help understand and then close the gaps, so we can focus on re-imaging, expanding and amplifying opportunities for women in insurance.

"With our inaugural data study in 2019 we established a baseline of fact-based data on gender disparity and diversity in the insurance industry, but much has changed since then and there is so much more to learn," said Barbara Ingraham, Managing Director of Excess & Surplus, Verisk, and member, Million Women Mentors Women in Insurance Initiative. "The effort to have a data-driven understanding of the opportunities for women in the industry aligns with Verisk's longstanding commitment to inclusion, diversity and belonging, so we've been an early supporter of the effort and we are so pleased to continue the work we started in 2019."

WII will hold a webinar on Wednesday, October 20th from 12 – 1 pm ET to discuss the data collection process and take questions. To register for the webinar and for more information on the study, visit us here at MWM WII.

About Million Women Mentors Women in Insurance Initiative

An initiative of STEMconnector, Million Women Mentors is the premier network dedicated to encouraging girls and women around the world to pursue, persist and succeed in STEM careers.

MWM's Women in Insurance Initiative is a consortium of organizations throughout the insurance industry committed to taking substantive and measurable action by recruiting, mentoring, and sponsoring women to drive equality in career advancement and leadership throughout the insurance industry. The mission of WII is to increase diversity and inclusion by developing insurance as an opportunity-rich industry for women.

To learn more visit www.stemconnector.com.

SOURCE Million Women Mentors (MWM)

