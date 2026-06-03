Women-Owned Chicago Staffing Firm Earns National Honors from Forbes, Inc. Magazine and ClearlyRated

Awards spotlight service quality, recruiting excellence and workplace culture

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City Staffing, a women-owned staffing and recruiting firm founded in Chicago and serving employers and job seekers nationwide, has received national recognition for recruiting performance, workplace culture and service quality from Forbes, Inc. Magazine and ClearlyRated.

The honors include recognition from Forbes as one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and one of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, inclusion in Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, and recognition in ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent awards.

For City Staffing, the recognition reflects a recruiting practice built to serve employers and job seekers across the country. The firm provides staffing solutions across administrative, creative and professional sectors for companies ranging from startups and nonprofits to Fortune 500 organizations.

"Our vision has always been about giving people a platform to shine, and these awards are a direct reflection of that mission in action," said Ellen Dettling, president and founder of City Staffing. "Being recognized by Forbes, Inc. and ClearlyRated is an incredible honor. Together, these awards reflect the strength of our business, the dedication of our team and the trust we've built with the clients and talent we serve."

Forbes' annual recruiting firm rankings are developed in partnership with Statista and based on survey feedback from recruiting professionals, hiring managers and job candidates.

City Staffing was also named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, which recognizes companies with strong workplace cultures. The list is developed in partnership with Quantum Workplace and includes an application process, benefits review, employee engagement survey and editorial vetting.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing awards are based on third-party validated survey responses from clients and job seekers. City Staffing earned 2026 honors for both client and talent satisfaction, marking its 13th year receiving the Client award and its 14th year receiving the Talent award. The firm has earned a lifetime Net Promoter® Score of 84.3% from its clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 45%.

"Winning the Best Workplaces honor alongside our recruitment and staffing awards proves that culture is our competitive advantage," said Daphne Dolan, chief executive officer of City Staffing. "In an industry often marked by high turnover, our team's longevity allows us to build the deep, institutional knowledge necessary to solve complex hiring challenges for our clients nationwide. We aren't just filling seats; we are building lasting professional relationships."

About City Staffing

Founded in Chicago, City Staffing is a women-owned staffing and recruiting agency certified as a Women's Business Enterprise. The firm connects employers and job seekers nationwide through contract, temporary, temp-to-hire and direct hire staffing solutions across administrative, customer experience, accounting, healthcare technology, life sciences and other professional roles. With a focus on relationships and results, City Staffing helps organizations find qualified talent and helps professionals find the right fit. For more information, visit citystaffing.com.

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SOURCE City Staffing