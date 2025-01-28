WOMEN'S DECATHLON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ANNOUNCED TO EMPOWER WOMEN TO BREAK BARRIERS AND CROWN THE "WORLD'S GREATEST ATHLETE"

ICO FOR ALL, INC. ORGANIZES HISTORIC 10-EVENT TRACK AND FIELD COMPETITION AUGUST 16-17

GENEVA, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Annual Women's Decathlon World Championships is set to return this summer, making history in track and field as it champions gender equality in sport. Organized by American decathlete Lauren Kuntz with support from Play Gap, the event will be held at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio on August 16th and 17th. The groundbreaking event will bring women from around the world together to compete for the coveted title of "World's Greatest Athlete."

At the Olympic level, the decathlon, a 10-event track and field discipline which includes running, jumping and throwing, has been an all-male competition, while women are restricted to the seven-event alternative, the heptathlon. Refusing to wait for inclusion, pioneering female decathletes have taken the initiative to organize their own World Championships.

The event will boast an Elite Division, as well as an open girls and women's decathlon. There will also be a 'Triathlon' on both days for individuals of all genders and abilities to try the multi-events in track.

The inaugural Women's Decathlon World Championships presented by Oiselle in 2024 featured 30 women from 12 countries. Armenia's Allison Halverson won gold, France's Roseva Bidois took silver and USA's Jordyn Bruce claimed bronze.

"My goal is to one day see a young woman crowned Olympic Decathlon Champion," says Kuntz, event organizer, American decathlete, and founder of Ico For All. "I want to ensure every young athlete - regardless of gender - knows they can excel and be celebrated as the World's Greatest."

For more information about the Women's Decathlon World Championships visit www.womens-decathlon.com .

About Ico For All:

Ico for All is a women-led 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 2023, to create opportunities for female athletes. Their work aims to break barriers, create a more equal sporting environment, and inspire the next generation of athletes, activists, and leaders.

About Play Gap:

Play Gap is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to champion equity and accessibility in sport for adult women. They believe women everywhere should have equal access to safe, inclusive sports opportunities, and have connected with organizations and individual community members to spread the physical, social, and mental health benefits of sports to more women.

SOURCE Ico For All, Inc.