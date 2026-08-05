Women's Leadership Center Celebrates Launch Toward 'A Future That's Better Because More Women Helped Shape It'

"This Center grew out of my life experience, but it's not about me. It's about something bigger," said Center founder Ann M. Drake in addressing a crowd of more than 180 supporters, community leaders, public officials, friends, and project partners. "After you work on a project like this, you realize you're doing it not for yourself but for the ones who come next. And I intend for it to be about a future that's better for everyone because we had the wisdom to invest in women's leadership today."

The celebration, which took place on the Center's newly completed campus occupying 8.6 acres of woodland overlooking Geneva Lake, marked the culmination of a five-year effort by Drake to create a destination where accomplished women can convene to generate fresh thinking on complex issues as part of an overarching goal of advancing women's leadership.

The ribbon-cutting celebration audience also heard remarks by MacArthur Fellow and award-winning architect Jeanne Gang, who designed the Center with her team at architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang; Susan Franzen, a trustee of the Village of Williams Bay; Dr. Chevy Humphrey, President and CEO of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry; and Dr. Cady Coleman, former NASA astronaut and retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force. Both Humphrey and Coleman are members of the Center's Advisory Board.

The Women's Leadership Center reflects Drake's longstanding belief that when accomplished women come together in an environment specially designed to encourage collaboration and creative thinking, they can generate transformative solutions to pressing issues. The Center welcomes convenings for organizations led by women particularly in key areas of impact, which include public and private enterprise, engineering and technology, global supply chain, infrastructure and design, and space and astrophysics.

"From the first time we visited this site, we knew it was a very special place," said Gang in her remarks at the celebration. "We made sure this design gives everyone who comes here the state-of-the-art tools and high-quality spaces needed to spark bold, world-changing ideas."

"Years from now," added Village Trustee Franzen, "no one will remember every meeting or every permit. They'll remember the ideas that were born here, the women leaders who found their voice here, and the lives that were changed because this place exists."

The Center is comprised of three buildings designed for meetings, large- and small-group discussions, research, reflection, social interaction, and restorative time in nature. Cutting edge technology connects all parts of the campus to each other and to the rest of the world for productive dialogue. The campus is noteworthy for prioritizing sustainability in its design, construction, and operation, which has included an emphasis on using locally sourced materials. All Women's Leadership Center buildings are targeting LEED Gold certification.

In addition to its architectural significance, the Center is home to an extensive collection of art glass created primarily by, for, and about women. When complete, the quality and quantity of commissioned works will make its collection among the most significant of its kind anywhere.

Chicago-based Pepper Construction led the Center's building process through two-and-a-half-years of construction, while OLIN Studio of Philadelphia served as landscape architect. OLIN's landscape plan honors the geologic history and features of the site and is gradually restoring the property to healthy, high-quality woodlands reflective of southeast Wisconsin.

Founded in 1835 by Captain Israel Williams, the village of Williams Bay has a history for nurturing advances in thought leadership as well as science and the arts. In 1897, the University of Chicago selected Williams Bay as the site for Yerkes Observatory, which became known as the birthplace of modern astrophysics. The area is also renowned as the former home of George Williams College, named for the founder of the YMCA.

"With all my heart, I want the Women's Leadership Center at Williams Bay to be a wonderful addition to Williams Bay," said Drake. "Because this place is special. We've gone on this journey together—we will write the future together."

The Center is open to the public for tours: womensleadershipcenter.org/tours/

About the Women's Leadership Center at Williams Bay

The Women's Leadership Center at Williams Bay convenes accomplished women leaders in an inspiring environment designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and meaningful contribution. Here, women will find a setting conducive to developing fresh thinking and innovative approaches to complex global challenges, so that they can work together to shape a better future for everyone. For more information, visit womensleadershipcenter.org.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Nix

Marketing Communications and Strategy

Women's Leadership Center at Williams Bay

[email protected]

SOURCE Women's Leadership Center at Williams Bay NFP