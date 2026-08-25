Women's Power Series Returns to The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad on September 18 with Leaders Across Art, Philanthropy and Legacy Business

Founders Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos convene leading women from Swarovski, L'Agence, Dr. Barbara Sturm and beyond for the second edition of the Women's Power Breakfast NYC.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Power Series returns to The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad on Friday, September 18, for the second NYC edition of the Women's Power Breakfast. Founded by Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos, this half-day business conference will gather more than 200 influential women across business and culture for candid conversations on leadership, legacy and impact.

Through fireside conversations and panels, the program will explore themes spanning Building Legacy, The Business of Art, Next Generation and Philanthropy — examining how women build enduring institutions, create cultural influence and shape the next generation of leaders.

"Last year proved that New York was eager for this kind of conference — women who mean business, coming together to actually talk business. For year two, we wanted to go deeper. We've evolved the format to include fireside chats alongside our panels, because the most powerful conversations happen when there's room to really dig in," said Sophia Kanavos, Co-Founder of the Women's Power Series.

The breakfast will open with Jennifer Valoppi, Founder and President of Women of Tomorrow, followed by a keynote from Lydia Fenet, Founder & CEO of Lydia Fenet Agency, and a fireside chat featuring Emilia Fazzalari, Co-Founder of Cincoro Tequila, and Susan Magrino, Founder of Magrino PR. Moderators include Phebe Wahl, Editor-in-Chief of Modern Luxury, Megan Salt, Co-Founder of Salt + Ruttner Communications and Isolde Brielmaier, Chief Strategy Officer at Work of Art Holdings (WOAH). Confirmed panelists include:

Building Legacy : Dr. Barbara Sturm, Founder, Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics Nadja Swarovski, Board Member, Swarovski Tara Rudes-Dann, Fashion Director & Principal, L'Agence

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The Business of Art: Yvonne Force Villareal, Founding Partner, Culture Corps Fairfax Dorn, Founder, Fairfax Dorn Projects & Co-Founder, Ballroom Marfa Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, Founder, Salon 94



Next Generation : Carlota Andrés, Board Member, Brand Development & Operations, José Andrés Group Danielle Naftali, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales & Design, Naftali Group

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Philanthropy: Mary Alice Stephenson, Founder & CEO, Glam4Good Kinga Lampert, Chairwoman Emeritus, Breast Cancer Research Foundation



The program runs from 8:30AM to 1:30PM, followed by a networking reception and marketplace featuring female-founded brands.

One hundred percent of ticket proceeds will benefit Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program, supporting mentorship and leadership development for young women. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Event sponsors include Deutsche Bank, Insurance Office of America, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, José Andrés Group, and Flag Luxury Group.

For more information, please visit womenspowerseries.com or follow along on Instagram and Linkedin.

About Women's Power Series

Founded in 2023 by mother-daughter team Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos, Women's Power Series creates accessible events that bring women in business together to connect, share experiences, and learn from successful female entrepreneurs and executives. The series aims to foster community, encourage professional growth, and empower women to reach new heights of success while promoting positive change and closing the gender gap.

About Flag Luxury Group

About The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

About José Andrés Group

SOURCE Women's Power Series