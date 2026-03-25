Wonderful PCB Launches Advanced PCB Reverse Engineering and Cloning Services to Accelerate Electronics Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful PCB, a leading provider of PCB manufacturing and assembly services, today announced the expansion of its PCB reverse engineering and PCB cloning services, designed to help global electronics manufacturers quickly rebuild design data from existing circuit boards and bring products to market faster.

With increasing demand for legacy product support, cost optimization, and competitive analysis, many companies face challenges when original PCB design files are missing, outdated, or unavailable. Wonderful PCB addresses these challenges by delivering high-precision reverse engineering solutions that transform physical PCBs or PCB assemblies (PCBA) into complete, production-ready digital files.

"Many of our customers come to us with only a sample board and no design documentation," said Gong Shengwen, CEO of Wonderful Group. "Our reverse engineering services enable them to recover critical design data, optimize performance, and restart production efficiently. We aim to provide a fast, reliable, and secure path from existing hardware to full design reconstruction."

Comprehensive PCB Reverse Engineering Capabilities

Wonderful PCB offers a full suite of reverse engineering and cloning services tailored to a wide range of industries and applications:

PCB Reverse Engineering

Extracting complete design data from existing PCBs, including schematics, Gerber files, and bill of materials (BOM), with support for multilayer boards.

Extracting complete design data from existing PCBs, including schematics, Gerber files, and bill of materials (BOM), with support for multilayer boards. PCB Cloning & Copy Services

Accurate duplication of circuit boards for rapid prototyping or mass production, ensuring electrical and functional consistency.

Accurate duplication of circuit boards for rapid prototyping or mass production, ensuring electrical and functional consistency. IC Unlock & Firmware Extraction

Advanced capabilities to analyze and extract firmware from microcontrollers (MCUs), DSPs, and other programmable components, supporting deeper product analysis and redevelopment.

Advanced capabilities to analyze and extract firmware from microcontrollers (MCUs), DSPs, and other programmable components, supporting deeper product analysis and redevelopment. PCB Redesign & Optimization

Enhancing existing designs for cost reduction, component substitution, improved manufacturability (DFM), and performance upgrades.

Helping Customers Reduce Costs and Time-to-Market

Wonderful PCB's reverse engineering solutions deliver significant value to customers by:

Recovering lost or incomplete design files

Extending the lifecycle of legacy electronic products

Accelerating product redevelopment and iteration cycles

Reducing R&D and production costs

Enabling competitive benchmarking and product improvement

By converting physical boards into accurate digital design assets, customers can move from analysis to production in a significantly shorter timeframe.

Serving Diverse Industries

Wonderful PCB's services are widely applied across multiple sectors, including:

Industrial control systems

Automotive electronics

Medical devices

Consumer electronics

IoT and smart devices

Why Choose Wonderful PCB

With over 30 years of industry experience, Wonderful PCB provides a strong combination of engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities:

End-to-end service from reverse engineering to PCB manufacturing and PCBA

Advanced equipment for multilayer PCB analysis and reconstruction

Strong component sourcing and supply chain support

Strict NDA and data confidentiality protection

Fast turnaround and global customer support

Get Started Today

Customers can submit PCB samples, technical files, or project requirements for evaluation. Wonderful PCB's engineering team will provide a detailed analysis and customized solution.

Visit: https://www.wonderfulpcb.com

Or contact the team to request a quote and technical consultation.

About Wonderful PCB

Wonderful PCB is a professional PCB manufacturer and electronic solutions provider with over 30 years of experience in the industry. The company offers a full range of services, including PCB fabrication, PCB assembly (PCBA), component sourcing, and electronic product design. Serving customers worldwide, Wonderful PCB is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable electronics manufacturing solutions.

Media Contact

Company: WONDERFUL PCB LIMITED

Website: https://www.wonderfulpcb.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +0086 0755-86229518

SOURCE Wonderful PCB