Wood protection coatings and preservatives market size to grow by USD 3,697.64 million between 2022 and 2027; Key vendors include Akzo Nobel NV, Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd., among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood protection coatings and preservatives market size is set to grow by USD 3,697.64 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood Protection Coatings and Preservatives Market 2023-2027

The global wood protection coatings and preservatives market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of global, regional, and local vendors. Vendors compete on different factors, including price, quality, innovation, brand, and variety. Different companies adopt different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The market is expected to experience sizable production capacity growth during the forecast period, as the market vendors are focused on expanding their presence in traditionally low-penetrated markets. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers wood protection coatings and preservatives such as industrial wood coatings for furniture and flooring.

- The company offers wood protection coatings and preservatives such as industrial wood coatings for furniture and flooring. Arkema Group - The company offers wood protection coatings and preservatives such as Coapur XS 12 and Rheotech 1800.

- The company offers wood protection coatings and preservatives such as Coapur XS 12 and Rheotech 1800. Asian Paints Ltd. - The company offers wood protection coatings and preservatives such as WoodTech insignia and WoodTech polyester gold.

- The company offers wood protection coatings and preservatives such as WoodTech insignia and WoodTech polyester gold. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers wood protection coatings and preservatives such as Ultraguard conversion varnish.

- The company offers wood protection coatings and preservatives such as Ultraguard conversion varnish. Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Brillux GmbH and Co. KG

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

IVM SRL

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

KAPCI Coatings Systems LLC

Koppers Holdings Inc.

Kurt Obermeier GmbH and Co. KG

Lanxess AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Orkla ASA

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin Williams Co.

Key Market Segmentation

Application

Residential



Industrial



Commercial

Product

Wood protection coatings



Preservatives

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

By application, the market growth in the residential segment will be significant over the forecast period. Wood protection coatings and preservatives are widely used in various indoor and outdoor applications in residential spaces. Residential wooden furniture products such as sofa sets, tables, chairs, entertainment furniture sets, decorative side tables, shelves, beds, and others require regular maintenance, which drives the demand for wood coatings and preservatives. In addition, the increasing demand for premium residential furniture and the construction of prayer rooms, gymnasiums, playrooms for children, and study rooms in residential spaces will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing increased investments in both infrastructure and non-residential sectors. In addition, there is a growing demand for low-cost building products that require minimal maintenance and provide high performance. To cater to this demand, manufacturers are using wood protection coatings and preservatives to produce landscape molding and decking applications. Furthermore, the growth of the construction and automotive industry will drive the demand for wood coatings and preservatives in APAC during the forecast period.

The wood protection coatings and preservatives market covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing number of residential and commercial construction activities. The growth of the real estate industry has increased the number of residential and commercial spaces across the world. Developed countries such as the US are making significant investments to upgrade their existing infrastructure. For instance, the US President's 2020 budget proposed a sum of USD 200 billion for infrastructural development. Developing countries such as India have allowed 100% foreign direct investments (FDIs) for townships and settlement projects. Such factors are increasing the number of construction activities globally. This has subsequently driven the demand for wooden products as well as wood protection coatings and preservatives.

– The market is driven by the increasing number of residential and commercial construction activities. The growth of the real estate industry has increased the number of residential and commercial spaces across the world. Developed countries such as the US are making significant investments to upgrade their existing infrastructure. For instance, the US President's 2020 budget proposed a sum of for infrastructural development. Developing countries such as have allowed 100% foreign direct investments (FDIs) for townships and settlement projects. Such factors are increasing the number of construction activities globally. This has subsequently driven the demand for wooden products as well as wood protection coatings and preservatives. Trend – The increased demand for applications in medium-density fiber (MDF) products is identified as the key trend in the market. MDF is a composite product manufactured by combining wood fiber and resin. Vendors and end-users of MDF prefer coatings over paints to provide higher durability and reliability and ensure faster setting time. The use of wood protection coatings on MDF prevents the yellowing of wood products and protects them from UV light, chemicals, and other harmful substances. The growing demand for office and home furniture has increased the use of MDF. This will positively influence the growth of the market in focus.

– The increased demand for applications in medium-density fiber (MDF) products is identified as the key trend in the market. MDF is a composite product manufactured by combining wood fiber and resin. Vendors and end-users of MDF prefer coatings over paints to provide higher durability and reliability and ensure faster setting time. The use of wood protection coatings on MDF prevents the yellowing of wood products and protects them from UV light, chemicals, and other harmful substances. The growing demand for office and home furniture has increased the use of MDF. This will positively influence the growth of the market in focus. Challenge – The volatility in raw material prices is expected to challenge the growth of the market. A majority of raw materials used for the production of wood protection coatings and preservatives are derived from crude oil. These raw materials are derived from crude oil, which is subjected to continuous fluctuations in prices. The volatility in the prices of petroleum feedstock directly impacts the prices of resins. This negatively affects the profit margins of vendors as well as the growth of the market.

The paints and coatings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 28.41 billion. The market is segmented by technology (water-based, solvent-based, and others), application (industrial and architectural), resin type (acrylic resins, epoxy resins, polyurethane resins, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The global coil coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,918.55 million between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.75%. The market is segmented by resin type (polyester, plastisol, siliconized polyester, fluoropolymer, and others), end-user (building and construction, automotive, appliance, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Wood Protection Coatings And Preservatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,697.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., IVM SRL, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KAPCI Coatings Systems LLC, Koppers Holdings Inc., Kurt Obermeier GmbH and Co. KG, Lanxess AG, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

