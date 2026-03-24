Woodland Tools Announces "America's Best Garden Walk" Contest, Now Open for Entries

Innovative tool brand launches national search to crown the country's most inspiring garden walk

MADISON, Wis., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodland Tools Co. is calling on gardening communities across the United States to champion the garden walks that bring people together and showcase the creativity of their communities.

Today, the innovative gardening tools brand announced its inaugural America's Best Garden Walk Contest, a nationwide search recognizing the inspiration, craftsmanship, and community spirit behind garden walks across the country.

Woodland Tools launches national search to crown the country's most inspiring garden walk

Open for submissions through Memorial Day Weekend, the contest invites communities to share what makes their garden walk meaningful for a chance to win a $5,000 grand prize, a Woodland Tools product bundle, and more. Whether longstanding or newly established, large or small, located in a bustling city or a quieter corner of the country, Woodland Tools welcomes nominations from garden walk organizers, participants, and community members alike.

The initiative reflects Woodland Tools' appreciation for the role garden walks play in bringing neighbors together and showcasing the character of local communities. Launched at the start of spring, the contest celebrates the season when organizers and participants begin planning and planting.

"Garden walks represent the very best of what gardening brings to our lives," said Keegan Nesvacil, Co-Founder and President of Woodland Tools Co. "They reflect creativity, dedication, and an incredible sense of community. We look forward to discovering the stories, traditions, and people behind these events as we proudly crown America's Best Garden Walk."

How to Enter

Nominations can be submitted at: woodlandtools.com/woodland-tools-garden-walk-contest/

Submissions will be evaluated based on creativity, community engagement, and overall impact.

Contest Timeline

Now – Monday, May 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST: Submission period

Summer 2026: Winners announced

Prizes & Recognition

Woodland Tools is proud to support the continued growth and success of the winning garden walk communities through these prizes.

Grand Prize (1 Winner): $5,000 prize Woodland Tools product bundle Featured recognition

Second & Third Place: Woodland Tools product bundles Featured recognition



Garden walk organizers and community members are encouraged to submit nominations and join Woodland Tools in celebrating the garden walks that bring neighborhoods to life.

Follow contest updates and announcements from Woodland Tools on Instagram (@woodlandtools) and Facebook (Woodland Tools).

For full official contest rules, visit: woodlandtools.com/woodland-tools-garden-walk-contest/

About Woodland Tools Co.

Woodland Tools Co. produces innovative lawn and garden tools that are the perfect choice Anywhere There is Work To Be Done. With a unique approach to innovation, Woodland Tools Co. blends a lifetime of practical know how with modern insights and manufacturing techniques, to create products that are efficient, versatile, and tough. For more information, visit WoodlandTools.com.

Media Contact

Colleen Beaupre

513-910-5326

[email protected]

SOURCE Woodland Tools Co.