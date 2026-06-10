Woodland Tools Announces "America's Best Garden Walk" Winners

Memphis Garden Walk Takes Top Prize in Inaugural Contest

MADISON, Wis., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Woodland Tools Co. announced its inaugural America's Best Garden Walk Contest, a nationwide search to recognize the inspiration, craftsmanship, and community spirit behind garden walks across the country. A maker of innovative gardening tools, Woodland Tools seeks to celebrate these community-powered events that cultivate beauty and local solidarity but go largely unrecognized on a national level.

Representatives from Experience Memphis Gardens and Woodland Tools gather during the presentation of the 2026 America's Best Garden Walk award. Pictured left to right: Sharron Johnson, Co-Founder, Cooper-Young Garden Club; Kim Halyak, Co-Founder, Cooper-Young Garden Club; Angie Wallick, President, Cooper-Young Garden Club; Ross Gunlach, Woodland Tools Co.; and Ray Andrew, Woodland Tools Co. (back row). Experience Memphis Gardens was named the 2026 America's Best Garden Walk, sponsored by Woodland Tools Co.

After reviewing all the submitted nominations, the 2026 America's Best Garden Walk winner is Experience Memphis Gardens, an expansive 7-week garden walk event that is organized by the Cooper-Young Garden Club (CYGC). CYGC will be awarded a $5,000 grand prize, a Woodland Tools product bundle, and more.

"Experience Memphis Gardens didn't just earn the most community nominations in our contest—it exemplifies the power of a garden walk to bring people together, inspire neighborhood pride, and transform communities," said Keegan Nesvacil, Co-Founder and President of Woodland Tools Co. "What began as a neighborhood event has grown into an extraordinary citywide celebration spanning 35 neighborhoods and more than 250 gardens. Their remarkable growth and lasting impact made them a standout choice for America's Best Garden Walk."

Woodland Tools also recognized two outstanding runners-up in the contest. The second-place garden walk was awarded to the Crete Women's Club Annual Garden Walk (IL) and third place is the esteemed Garden Walk Buffalo (NY).

"We were overwhelmed by the quality of nominations submitted from across the country. The Crete Women's Club Annual Garden Walk impressed us with its grassroots origins and strong community impact," said Nesvacil. "Garden Walk Buffalo remains one of the premier garden walk events in the nation, showcasing more than 300 gardens and inspiring visitors year after year. We encourage everyone to visit these remarkable events this summer—or explore a garden walk in their own community—and experience firsthand the passion and pride they cultivate."

Experience Memphis Gardens will host its final weekend of the year June 12-14, 2026. The Crete Women's Club 35th Annual Garden Walk will be held July 8-9, 2026, and Garden Walk Buffalo is scheduled for July 25-26, 2026.

Follow Woodland Tools on Instagram (@woodlandtools) and Facebook (Woodland Tools) or tag the brand as you post about your local garden walk this summer.

About Woodland Tools Co.

Woodland Tools Co. produces innovative lawn and garden tools that are the perfect choice Anywhere There is Work To Be Done. With a unique approach to innovation, Woodland Tools Co. blends a lifetime of practical know how with modern insights and manufacturing techniques, to create products that are efficient, versatile, and tough. For more information, visit WoodlandTools.com.

About Experience Memphis Gardens

(EMG) is organized by the Cooper-Young Garden Club (CYGC), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. EMG seeks to celebrate, champion and cultivate Memphis' private/public green spaces and make Memphis a premier garden tourist destination. The aim is to create a celebratory atmosphere, educate, and inspire visitors to make their own outdoor spaces beautiful. During the 7-week event in 2026, visitors will tour public/private gardens, business gardens, community gardens, cut flower farms, aquaponics, and a railroad garden, to name a few. Gardens of all styles and sizes are included, ranging from intimate urban retreats to sprawling country gardens, from sophisticated plant collections to exuberant displays of old favorites. For more information, visit experiencememphisgardens.org.

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SOURCE Woodland Tools Co.