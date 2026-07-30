NEW LEBANON, N.Y., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlife Farm Market will welcome families and friends to its Fourth Annual Lobster Fest on Saturday, Aug. 8, for fresh Maine lobster, barbecue and an afternoon on the farm. The popular Live Music Series will continue with Just N Kace performing from 2 to 5 p.m.

Woodlife Farm Market Announces Fourth Annual Lobster Fest on Aug. 8

"Last year's turnout was fantastic, and the lobsters went fast," said Emily Gamble, General Manager of Woodlife Farm Market. "It's a great way for families and friends to enjoy a summer day together at the farm before the kids head back to school, so we encourage everyone to get their ticket early so they don't miss out."

Event Details

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 8 Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Noon to 6 p.m. Location: Woodlife Farm Market, 36 Old Route 20, New Lebanon, New York

Woodlife Farm Market, 36 Old Route 20, New Lebanon, New York Lobster plates: $35 plus tax

$35 plus tax Plate includes: One whole fresh Maine lobster, coleslaw, potato salad and corn on the cob

One whole fresh Maine lobster, coleslaw, potato salad and corn on the cob Live music: Just N Kace from 2 to 5 p.m.

Lobster plates must be purchased by noon Aug. 5 at the market, by phone or through Eventbrite. Orders will not be accepted after the deadline, and advance purchase is the only way to guarantee a lobster plate.

Guests who are not purchasing a lobster plate do not need a ticket to attend. The Woodlife Kitchen will serve burgers, hot dogs, barbecue chicken and sides throughout the day. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will also be available.

Bring your appetite, your friends and your walking shoes. Lobster Fest is one of our most popular events of the year, and guests can also explore the new trails on the property. Lobster plate tickets are available until noon Aug. 5.

Follow Woodlife Farm Market on Instagram and Facebook for upcoming events and seasonal happenings.

About Woodlife Farm Market

Eat, Drink, and Live Wild at Woodlife Farm Market, a family-owned Berkshires destination for locally grown produce, pick-your-own experiences and seasonal celebrations. The farm also offers catering, forest products, barbecue, a deli, meats and seafood, along with orchards, Christmas trees and scenic trails.

Media Contact:

Woodlife Farm Market

(877) 899-2232

[email protected]

woodlifefarmmarket.com

SOURCE Woodlife Farm Market