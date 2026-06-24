WooPlus Tests Curvy Cupid LIVE Dating Series to Combat Dating App Burnout

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between March and June 2026, WooPlus began testing Curvy Cupid, a moderated LIVE speed-dating series designed to address dating app burnout among plus-size singles. Across three pilot sessions hosted on TikTok and Zoom, the program combined real-time conversations, structured matching and active moderation to reduce the stress and repetition often associated with online dating.

WooPlus Curvy Cupid LIVE Events Combat Dating Burnout

How Curvy Cupid Works

Each session brings together 20 to 30 vetted WooPlus members for a sequence of eight-minute video dates. Events are generally held in the evening. After each conversation, participants complete preference cards, and those who select each other are notified of a mutual match within 24 hours.

Curvy Cupid is not positioned as a replacement for dating apps. Instead, it tests whether structured live interaction can ease burnout within the online dating journey.

"We're not claiming to have cracked the code," said Jimmy Sun, Head of Marketing at WooPlus. "Curvy Cupid is a hypothesis we're testing with real people and real data. We'll use what we learn to improve each session because a swipe-only model is not enough."

Early Pilot Results

The following results are based on post-session feedback from 100 participants across the three pilot sessions:

74% said Curvy Cupid felt significantly less stressful than swipe-based dating.

71% of men and 61% of women said they would attend organized video dates.

68% said live conversations revealed personality traits they might have missed in a conventional dating profile.

WooPlus also reported that the moderated format gave participants more control over their interactions and helped reduce disruptive behavior. Participants could actively evaluate each conversation rather than wait to be selected from a match queue.

The company plans to hold additional U.S.-based Curvy Cupid sessions through the remainder of 2026. Until a dedicated event page is available, singles interested in future sessions can visit WooPlus.com or contact [email protected] for updates.

About WooPlus

WooPlus is a dating platform designed for plus-size singles and people who appreciate them. The app serves a global community of more than 12 million users and has received over 127,000 reviews across Google Play and the App Store.

Contact:

Jimmy Sun, 7815079433

SOURCE WooPlus