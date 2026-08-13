Wooree Green Science Introduces LipoPrime™ Liposomal Ingredients to the U.S. Market with a Data-Driven Approach to Performance and Quality

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wooree Green Science Co., Ltd., a leader in advanced liposomal delivery technologies, announced that its LipoPrime™ liposomal ingredient platform is now available to U.S. dietary supplement and functional nutrition brands.

As consumer demand for effective, science-backed products continues to grow, Wooree Green Science's LipoPrime™ technology focuses on what matters most: measurable performance, ingredient protection, stability, and formulation consistency.

Unlike conventional liposomal products that often rely on theoretical claims, LipoPrime™ ingredients are developed using a comprehensive analytical approach designed to verify quality and efficiency through multiple parameters, including:

Particle size control (200–500 nm)

Polydispersity Index (PDI) for particle uniformity

Zeta potential for physical stability

Active ingredient content uniformity

TEM and Cryo-TEM imaging to confirm liposomal structure

Quantitative evaluation of absorption efficiency and stability

"At Wooree Green Science, we believe innovation must be measurable—not assumed," said Jimmy Yun, CEO of Wooree Group "LipoPrime™ was developed to help brands differentiate with liposomal ingredients supported by robust characterization and data-driven formulation expertise."

Leveraging proprietary and patented phospholipid expertise, Wooree Green Science's platform is designed to enhance active ingredient protection, improve stability, and support optimized bioavailability across a broad range of applications, including vitamins, antioxidants, botanicals, and functional ingredients.

With the introduction of LipoPrime™ in the United States, Wooree Green Science aims to provide supplement brands with a new level of confidence in liposomal technology—where quality is demonstrated through testing and scientific validation at the ingredient and finished good level. "We test the liposomal stability and integrity multiple times throughout the supply-chain and the last step is a final check before it enters the package."

About Wooree Group

Wooree Group is a vertically integrated nutritional science company headquartered in Korea. Being the first to launch Liposomal Brand in Korea and a leader in Liposomal sales "Haroutine" haroutine.com (USA) haroutine.co.kr (Korea) the company develops high-performance ingredients engineered to deliver measurable quality, stability, and functionality for the global nutraceutical industry. The vertically integrated approach allows a fully controlled quality measurement through the entire process from ingredients to finished goods to ensure liposomal stability throughout multiple layers of manufacturing process.

SOURCE Wooree Green Science Co., Ltd.