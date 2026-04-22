WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC. FILES ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2026, Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) (KRX:316140) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.woorifg.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected].

SOURCE Woori Financial Group