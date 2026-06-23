WORDCAMP US 2026 ARRIVES IN PHOENIX THIS AUGUST

The premier North America gathering for web professionals returns with a full four-day event for the people who power over 40% of the web.

PHOENIX, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WordCamp US 2026 is officially coming to Phoenix, Arizona, bringing together web professionals, developers, designers, content creators, and open source advocates for four days of programming at the Phoenix Convention Center, August 16–19, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at us.wordcamp.org/2026/tickets.

This year's theme, Route 66, grounds the event in the Southwest landscape while capturing something true about the WordPress community: a global network of people building toward the same destination, together.

"I really love this year's Route 66 theme because it feels so fitting for both Phoenix and the WordPress community. People come from different places, with different stories, experiences, and ideas, but we all find our way to this shared path, and that's one of the things I love most about WordPress. Local WordCamp events have shown me how welcoming and inspiring this area can be, and I'm excited for more people to experience that at WordCamp US. Phoenix has so much heart, so much creativity, and a few hidden gems I can't wait to share with the wider WordPress community."



– Raquel Manriquez,

WonderlandCurious Founder/Owner

A Four-Day Program Built for Every Level

Sunday, August 16; Contributor Day: Are you ready to roll up your sleeves and collaborate side-by-side with fellow WordPress enthusiasts across Core, Design, Documentation, Accessibility, and more? Whether you're a seasoned contributor or showing up solo for the first time, you'll find a welcoming team ready to get to work, and it's one of the best ways to meet people and make a meaningful impact on the platform. Sign up at us.wordcamp.org/2026/contributor-day.

Monday, August 17; Showcase Day: You'll get an inside look at the agencies, creators, developers, and community members using WordPress in powerful and unexpected ways. Hear real stories, see what's possible, and walk away with ideas you can bring back to your own work.

Tuesday–Wednesday, August 18–19; Main Conference: Two full days of sessions and workshops with leading practitioners covering accessibility, content strategy, performance, design systems, security, community building, and modern development workflows. Plus, a dedicated track on AI in Action, exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming WordPress from automated developer workflows to smarter content personalization.

The event closes Wednesday evening with the official WordCamp US Social.

All sessions will be recorded and published to WordPress.tv for global access.

Tickets, Volunteering & Sponsorship

General admission tickets are on sale now at us.wordcamp.org/2026/tickets. Volunteer applications are open, with complimentary general admission for approved volunteers. Sponsorship opportunities range across all tiers, and the full sponsor prospectus and application are available at us.wordcamp.org/2026/call-for-sponsors.

Where we'll be

WordCamp US 2026 will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004. An official room block is available at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown (340 N 3rd St), a five-minute walk from the venue, at $159+ per night. Full travel and accommodation details at us.wordcamp.org/2026/about/travel-accommodation.

About WordPress.org & WordCamp US

WordPress is the open-source engine powering over 40% of the web, serving as the foundational layer for everything from hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 enterprises to independent publishers and global digital commerce. WordCamp US is the premier, volunteer-run gathering where the cross-functional community of developers, designers, and tech leaders behind this digital infrastructure come together. Driven entirely by the community rather than corporate interests, the event funnels every dollar from ticket sales and sponsorships back into the summit, keeping tickets at an accessible $100 to ensure true equity of access to the open web.

Get your Tickets & Follow Along @WordPress.org & @WordCampUS on Instagram, X, Bluesky, Mastodon, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE WordPress.org