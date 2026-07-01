Workbox and Serendipity Labs Announce Workspace Alliance, Giving Members Complimentary Coworking Benefits

Members of Both Workspace Operators Will Offer Business-Hour Access to a Shared Portfolio of Over 30 Locations Nationwide Beginning July 1, 2026

CHICAGO and STAMFORD, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workbox, a fast-growing workspace operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to growing businesses, and Serendipity Labs, one of the leading international outsourced workplace providers, today announced a workspace alliance designed to significantly expand workspace access and flexibility for their respective members.

Serendipity Labs in Lower Downtown Denver, CO Workbox in Washington, DC

As part of this new alliance, members of both Workbox and Serendipity Labs will enjoy complimentary access credits to any location within the combined workspace portfolio of 32 locations across 23 markets, spanning across all major regions of the United States, Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5pm.

"This alliance reflects our shared commitment to delivering greater benefits and value for our members," said John Wallace, CEO and Founder of Workbox. "By joining forces with Serendipity Labs, we're giving our existing community the freedom to work where they need to be—without compromising on quality or consistency. The geographical diversity of our two portfolios, combined with both companies' commitment to best-in-class member experience, makes this a natural and powerful fit."

Simon Moore, COO of Serendipity Labs echoed the sentiment, stating, "Our members value mobility and high-quality service. By partnering with Workbox, we're expanding our network to provide dynamic, productive workspaces wherever their business leads them, all while maintaining the consistent support our members rely on."

Key Benefits Include:

Expanded Access and Flexibility: Ideal for hybrid teams, business travelers, and growing companies needing multi-city workspace solutions.

Ideal for hybrid teams, business travelers, and growing companies needing multi-city workspace solutions. Consistent Experience: Both Workbox and Serendipity Labs maintain comparable amenities and high standards in hospitality, design, and technology, ensuring members feel at home in any location.

Both Workbox and Serendipity Labs maintain comparable amenities and high standards in hospitality, design, and technology, ensuring members feel at home in any location. Broader Professional Community: The combined membership base encompasses over 13,000 active professionals, offering greater connectivity to more industries and an even broader business community.

This alliance comes as demand for flexible workspace solutions continues to accelerate, driven by hybrid work and professionals seeking quality options when travelling. By expanding their network to each other's members, Workbox and Serendipity Labs aim to set a new standard for coworking accessibility and member experience.

Access to the combined network will be available starting on July 1, 2026, with members able to book and utilize partner locations through their respective platforms.

About Workbox

Workbox Holdings, Inc. is national workspace operator that offers access to an unparalleled community of growing businesses, intentional programming, and a professional partner network with the express purpose of building relationships and accelerating business development. Its workspace products include private offices, dedicated desks, floating memberships, as well as on-demand day passes, meeting rooms, and event space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Workbox has 13 locations in 7 cities across the U.S.

Web: www.workboxcompany.com

About Serendipity Labs

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Serendipity Labs Inc. is a flexible office space company that develops and operates its upscale coworking brand as an outsourced workplace service in the U.S. and U.K. Its network of locations offers highly hosted workplaces that cater to the knowledge workforce with private offices, coworking, meeting and event facilities, and all-access Worktopia™ memberships. Companies of all sizes rely on Serendipity Labs for compliant outsourced workplace solutions, including Accenture, ADP, American Express, Amazon, AT&T, EY, JP Morgan, Netflix, PwC, Tesla, Verizon, and many others. Web: www.serendipitylabs.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Austin Taylor

Workbox Company

312.766.2928

[email protected]

Simon Moore

Serendipity Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Workbox and Serendipity Labs