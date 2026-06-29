WORKERS AT BERT NASH CENTER JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 696

Mental Health Professionals Overwhelmingly Vote to Organize

LAWRENCE, Kan., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 253 workers at the Bert Nash Center in Lawrence beat back their employer's union-busting campaign and voted to organize with Teamsters Local 696. After marching on the boss in May, Bert Nash management launched a six-figure union-busting campaign to deter workers from joining the Teamsters.

"Hundreds of thousands of dollars were no match for the determination of these workers to become Teamsters," said Mike Scribner, President of Local 696. "We are thrilled to announce this victory and excited to get to work to negotiate the strongest possible contract for these new Teamsters."

Workers at the Bert Nash Center were previously organized but unable to secure a contract. As health care workers who provide critical behavioral health services, they deserve the protections of a strong union contract.

"I truly believe being Teamsters is going to help us have a seat at the table, to help Bert Nash strive for excellence, and most importantly, to empower us to provide the best possible care for our community and our clients," said Amy Munsterman, a licensed practical nurse at the Bert Nash Center.

Teamsters Local 696 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northern Kansas, including UPS workers, public employees, school bus drivers, sanitation workers, and more. For more information, go to teamsters696.com.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 696