Working Professor Launches Cohort Institute, a Team Design Intelligence Company Built for the AI Era

Cohort Institute introduces team design intelligence: software that helps instructors compose stronger teams by measuring team configuration, not individual personality. Better teams are designed, not guessed.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI makes individual work easier to produce, Cohort Institute is launching on a different premise: the advantage no longer belongs to the strongest individual in the room. It belongs to the team that works best together.

Dr. Jessica Robinson, co-founder of Cohort Institute, a team design intelligence company helping instructors build stronger student teams.

That shift is already visible in the place teams first form: the classroom. Co-founded by Dr. Jessica Robinson, Professor of Supply Chain Management and recipient of her institution's President's Award for Outstanding Faculty Achievement, Cohort helps college instructors form stronger student teams and spot coordination problems before they surface too late.

Unlike tools that classify individuals by type or preference, Cohort measures the team across four dimensions: strengths complement, style diversity, coordination rhythm, and load balance. The result is a Team Configuration Index™, a team-level readout designed to show where a group is balanced, where coordination may be fragile, and where load may concentrate.

"We don't classify people. We compose teams," said Dr. Robinson. "The question isn't who someone is in isolation — it's how the team is configured to work together, and where a better design can change the outcome."

AI is changing what students and workers can produce on their own — first drafts, analysis, routine code. The harder question remains human: how people coordinate, divide responsibility, and turn individual output into shared work. None of that surfaces in a personality test or résumé.

Early data

Cohort's Spring 2026 beta ran across seven university sections. Mid-term survey data from two sections showed 96% of students agreed their team roles were clearly defined, while psychological safety averaged 4.83 out of 5. End-of-semester responses from the same sections were strongly positive. One student wrote: "Honestly made me work harder because I cannot let randoms down."

"Students would consistently form teams by convenience, only to discover weeks later their group lacked the skills to succeed. Cohort fixed that. Fewer team issues, zero complaints — definitely using it every semester," said Muhammad Hasan Ashraf, Ph.D., an assistant professor of supply chain management who used Cohort across two semesters.

Cohort Faculty Access

Cohort is now recruiting college and university instructors; approved instructors receive free classroom access during the beta. Apply at cohortinstitute.com/faculty.

About Cohort Institute

Cohort Institute, Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated team design intelligence company helping instructors and organizations compose stronger teams by measuring how each team is configured to work. The company is in validation beta and recruiting pilot sites for Fall 2026.

SOURCE Cohort Institute