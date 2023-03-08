World AI and Smart Contracts Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by Almost $400 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI and Smart Contracts: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2023 to 2029" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI & smart contract blockchain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 53.39% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.

Identities and contracts, physical and digital, are at the heart of a globalized world. In parallel, AI technology and eGovernment are revolutionizing the way we authenticate ourselves and negotiate action through smart contracts, making all manner of automation, including central bank digital currency CBDC possible.

AI and smart contracts, useful in government, farming, healthcare, banking, insurance, business, and for central bank digital currencies (CBDC) will revolutionize processes. These processes implemented with AI through smart contracts are more efficient. Smart contracts support faster and cheaper cross-border payments. The settlements process moves from two days to several seconds, creating a less costly, more efficient settlements process.

The pace of global warming, Chinese investment in the military, and big tech R&D spending are driving unprecedented adoption of AI for the military, agriculture, electric vehicles, and digital currency, which is creating the ability to implement more efficient business practices. Smart contracts fulfill the need to implement AI efficiently.

AI will bring the same digital revolution that PCs, smartphones, and the Internet have already brought, but quicker and with a greater impact. Smart contracts make AI work. All these shifts to AI bring strong growth of the US and World GDP. They create an economic push for CBDCs and smart contracts. AI is already here, making change immediate.

Electric vehicle implementation is anticipated to add $114 trillion to the global economy by 2029 over and above what is part of the world economy now. Microsoft is said to be investing another $10 billion into CHATgpt and adding the AI functionality to Excel and Word immediately. AI functionality is driving another $100 trillion into the global economy.

Teachers, professors, and users are already noticing the effects of CHATgbt. All groups, including law firms, leading, large, medium, and small need this study. They need to understand the smart contracts, how smart contracts will be used, and how the market will play out, to start allying with the companies that are installing smart contract technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SMART CONTRACT MARKET DEFINITION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Business Built on Trust

1.1.1 Smart Contracts Disruptive Technology

1.2 AI and Smart Contracts Leverage Digital Currency for Transaction Settlements

1.3 Using Smart Contracts to Improve Data Management

1.4 Blockchain as an Electronic List of Connected Records

1.5 Immutability: Preventing Change to Smart Contracts

1.6 Self-Enforcing Contracts

1.7 Signing Smart Contracts: Legal Considerations

1.8 Obstacles to Smart Contracts

1.9 Security And Privacy

2 SMART CONTRACTS MARKET SHARES, MARKET FORECASTS

2.1 Smart Contracts Market Driving Forces

2.2 Smart Contract Blockchain Market Shares

2.3 Smart Contract Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Improvements In Payment Systems

3 CBDCS AND SMART CONTRACTS

3.1 Central Bank Monetary Policy

3.2 Digital Money

3.3 US Central Bank Money: Most Trusted

3.4 Cryptocurrency Value Decline

3.5 Token-Based CBDCs

3.6 Sonoco and IBM Applications of Smart Contracts

3.7 Everscale Consensus Mechanism

3.8 Variability in Value of Private and Crypto Currencies

3.9 Private Digital Money

3.9.1 Private Platforms Can Be Risky

3.9.2 Fedcoin Features

3.10 Barclays CBDC Analysis

3.10.1 Barklays Working with Central Banks

4 SMART CONTRACTS REGIONAL ANALYSIS

4.1 Countries Move to Control Blockchain, Reducing Tax Evasion, Money Laundering, and Fraud

4.2 US

4.2.1 US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Executive Order: Research a Matter of Urgency

4.2.2 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Digital Currency Initiative

4.3 China

4.3.1 CBDC for China

4.4 India

4.4.1 IBM Blockchain Platform for Supply Chain Financing and Security in India

4.5 Japan

4.6 UK

4.7 Switzerland

4.8 Bahamas and Cambodia

4.9 Central Bank of Bahrain and JPMorgan to Work on Digital Currency Settlement Pilot

4.10 Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa

4.10.1 Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Core CBDC Technology Options

4.11 AI Smart Contract Software

5 COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 AIWORK

5.2 Accenture Smart Contracts

5.2.1 Accenture Blockchain for Contracts

5.3 AWS Smart Contracts

5.4 OpenAI / ChatGPT

5.4.1 Microsoft Set to Invest Billions in ChatGPT

5.5 Ethereum

5.6 Everscale

5.6.1 Everscale GameFi and Metaverse SDK

5.6.2 Everscale API

5.6.3 Everscale Low Transaction Fees Enable CBDCs

5.6.4 Everscale CBDC

5.7 Goldman Sacks Smart Contracts

5.7.1 Goldman Sachs Blockchain Redefines the Way Transactions Occur

5.8 Huawei Smart Contracts

5.8.1 Huawei Smart Contract Systems Vision For 2030 Intelligent World

5.9 IBM

5.9.1 IBM Smart Contracts

5.9.2 IBM Smart Contracts Safeguarding the Efficacy of Medications

5.9.3 IBM Supply Chain Transparency

5.9.4 Blockchain for Trade Finance

5.9.5 Blockchain for Food Supply

5.10 JP Morgan Chase

5.11 L4S / TapestryX

5.11.1 L4S Tapestry Distributed Ledger

5.11.2 L4S / TapestryX

5.12 Microsoft Smart Contracts

5.12.1 Microsoft Implementing Enterprise Smart Contracts

5.12.2 Microsoft Azure - The Enabler

5.12.3 Microsoft Enterprise Smart Contracts - Framework

5.12.4 Microsoft Smart Contracts Summary

5.13 Near

5.14 Oracle

5.14.1 Oracle Smart Contract Benefits

5.14.2 Oracle Blockchain for Smart Contracts: Use Cases - Banking, Government, Insurance, Business

5.15 Partior Smart Contracts

5.16 R3 / Corda

5.16.1 Smart Contracts - R3 Documentation

5.17 Solana

5.18 Swift

5.18.1 SWIFT Experiments with Accenture

5.19 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

5.20 Wipro

5.20.1 Wipro and R3 Target Thailand

5.20.2 Wipro Revenue

5.21 Selected Smart Contract Market Participants and Legal Firms

