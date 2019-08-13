World Bromine Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 - Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage Batteries
Aug 13, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bromine - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bromine in Metric Tons by the following Application Areas:
- Flame Retardants
- Drilling Fluids
- Organic Intermediates
- Water-Treatment Chemicals
- Other Applications
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Albemarle Corporation (USA)
- Arab Potash Company (Jordan)
- Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)
- Clearon Corporation (USA)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- Gulf Resources Inc., (China)
- Hindustan Salts Limited (India)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)
- ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)
- Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)
- LANXESS AG (Germany)
- MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Oceanchem Group (China)
- Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)
- Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
- Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)
- Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)
- Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Bromine: An Introductory Prelude
Global Market Outlook
New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth
Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance
Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
ICL Dominates the World Bromine Market
Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine
Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth of BFRs Market
Concerns over BFRs Usage in Electronics Casings
Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for Brominated Drilling Fluids
Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion
Bromine Based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems
Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology
Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage Batteries
Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic Intermediates
Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber
Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment Applications
End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector and Role of Bromine
Growing Image in Mercury Emissions Reduction: Strong Growth Driver
Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission
Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts
Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector
Market Issues & Challenges
Environmental Issues Continue to Niggle Market Prospects
Alternatives to Methyl Bromide
Need of the Hour
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Production Methods
Air Blowing Process
Steaming Out Process
Derivatives of Bromine
Various forms of Bromine
Calcium Bromide (CaBr2)
Potassium Bromide (KBr)
Methyl Bromide
Legal Issues Related to Methyl Bromide
Sodium Bromide
Applications of Bromine
Flame Retardants
Drilling Fluids
Organic Compounds
Water Treatment Chemicals
Other End-Uses
Agriculture
Pharmaceutical Industry
Automobile Industry
Photography
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
ICL Innovation Develops Bromine-based Perovskite Material
Primus Power Launches Second-Generation Zinc Bromine Flow Battery
Threshold Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Tarloxotinib Bromide
WEW Introduced 8,350-Liter (2,205-Gal-Lon) Bromine Tank
Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out STIOLTO RESPIMAT
Elestor Develops Hydrogen Bromide Flow Battery
ICL Installs Bromine-Based Battery
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ICL to Divest St. Louis-based Fire Safety & Oil Additives Businesses to SK Capital
LANXESS Acquires Chemtura
Gulf Resources to Rectify Bromine Factories in China
Gulf Resources Merges Yuxin Chemical & Rongyuan Chemical
Gulf Resources Constructs New Brine Water & Natural Gas Well Field in Sichuan
Tosoh Consolidates Subsidiaries
Great Lakes Solutions Inaugurates New Facility in Arkansas
SCHC Signs Demolition Compensation Agreement with Local Authority
ICL's Industrial Products Segment Divests Clearon
Albemarle Inks an Agreement with ICL
Albemarle Completes Divestiture of Martinswerk Business
Chemtura Exits from HBCD-Based Flame Retardants Market
Chemetall Takes Over Shanghai Chemetall Joint Venture
Albemarle Completes Acquisition of Rockwood Holdings
Tosoh Inks Agreement with Chemtura for Distribution of Emerald Innovation 1000
Gulf Resources Acquires Shouguang City Rongyuan Chemical
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 31)
- The United States (4)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (2)
- Germany (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
- Middle East (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykbr9j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
