World EPA & DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report 2022: A US$1.53 Billion Market in 2021, Up 5.5% from 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EPA & DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report (2022) - 2020-2021 Data & Forecasts Through 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EPA and DHA omega-3 ingredient market size in 2021 was US$1.53 billion. This value represents an increase of 5.5% from the previous year. The scope of the global omega-3 market in volume was 115,031 metric tons, a 2.1% year-on-year increase.

The Ingredient Market Report provides a detailed description of the size and value of the global ingredients market for EPA and DHA oils. For the purposes of this report, an omega-3 oil is an oil containing EPA and/or DHA, used as an ingredient in consumer products, including dietary supplements, food additives, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, infant formula or pet food/supplements. This specifically excludes oils used as ingredients for feed in aquaculture or livestock/poultry production.

The 2022 edition was published in September and covers the market between the years of 2020 and 2021.

Estimates of ingredient volume and value are separated by raw material source and oil type, geographic region, and consumer application. Volume figures are provided in metric tons (mT), values in millions of US dollars (MM$). The report also includes detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth.

Charts and figures include:



By Source Type:

Refined Oils

Concentrates

Krill

Algae

Fish Species (Tuna, Menhaden, Salmon, Hoki, Pollock, Cod Liver, Squid, Mussel, Calanus)

By Form:

Ethyl Ester

Triglyceride

By End Use Application:

Dietary Supplement

Food & Beverage

Pet Food

Infant Formula

Pharmaceutical

Clinical Nutrition/Medical Food

By Region:

Australasia

Asia Pacific

Canada

China

Japan

Mexico

North America

Rest of Asia

Rest of World

South America

United States

SOURCE Research and Markets