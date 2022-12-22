World Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Focus on Communication, Patient Management, and Workforce Management

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study focuses on the three main applications of healthcare mobility solutions: communication, patient management, and workforce management. We determine unmet needs, identify vital technologies, and discuss essential factors for a successful healthcare mobility solution for each application.

The report also analyzes significant funding activities in North America, Europe, and Asia; notable partnerships; and the patent landscape for healthcare mobility solutions.

Healthcare mobility relates to the use of mobile technologies, such as mobile devices and mHealth, to enhance patient care in hospitals or healthcare facilities by optimizing the workforce and improving communication, data management, and health monitoring.

Healthcare mobility solutions have several advantages, including enhancing communication among healthcare workers in a hospital, enabling remote patient management, automating administrative tasks, saving time and costs, and ensuring patient data security.

Amid a global environment that increasingly necessitates digital solution adoption to improve operations and outcomes, Frost & Sullivan offers industry participants insights into this emerging segment of the healthcare sector. The study enables players to understand market drivers and restraints and seek opportunities that fit their business goals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Healthcare Enterprise Challenges

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Benefits

Market Overview

Healthcare Mobility Solution Types

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Segmentation by Application (non-exhaustive)

Scope of Analysis

3. Healthcare Staff Communication

Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits

Communication Types

Solution Types

Notable Vendors and Offerings

Solution Success Factor

4. Hospital Patient Management

Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits

Applications

Solution Types

Notable Vendors and Offerings

Solution Success Factors

5. Healthcare Enterprise Workforce Management

Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits

Applications

Solution Types

Notable Vendors and Offerings

Solution Success Factors

6. Industry Assessment and Analysis

Technology Trends

Emerging Technology Adoption Level and Impact

Emerging Technology Analysis

Technology Roadmap

Future Technologies

Venture Capital (VC) Funding Deals - North America

VC Funding Deals - Europe

VC Funding Deals - Asia

Recent Partnerships

7. Patent Landscape

Patent Publications and Filings

Patent Assignees

Key Patents

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain-based EHRs for Patient Data Security

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins to Facilitate Communication and Optimize Spaces in Hospitals

Growth Opportunity 3: IoT-as-a-Service as a Cost-effective Solution for Developing Markets

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpi4w8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets