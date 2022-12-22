World Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Focus on Communication, Patient Management, and Workforce Management

Dec 22, 2022, 10:00 ET
This study focuses on the three main applications of healthcare mobility solutions: communication, patient management, and workforce management. We determine unmet needs, identify vital technologies, and discuss essential factors for a successful healthcare mobility solution for each application.
The report also analyzes significant funding activities in North America, Europe, and Asia; notable partnerships; and the patent landscape for healthcare mobility solutions.
Healthcare mobility relates to the use of mobile technologies, such as mobile devices and mHealth, to enhance patient care in hospitals or healthcare facilities by optimizing the workforce and improving communication, data management, and health monitoring.
Healthcare mobility solutions have several advantages, including enhancing communication among healthcare workers in a hospital, enabling remote patient management, automating administrative tasks, saving time and costs, and ensuring patient data security.
Amid a global environment that increasingly necessitates digital solution adoption to improve operations and outcomes, Frost & Sullivan offers industry participants insights into this emerging segment of the healthcare sector. The study enables players to understand market drivers and restraints and seek opportunities that fit their business goals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Healthcare Enterprise Challenges
- Healthcare Mobility Solutions Benefits
- Market Overview
- Healthcare Mobility Solution Types
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Segmentation by Application (non-exhaustive)
- Scope of Analysis
3. Healthcare Staff Communication
- Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits
- Communication Types
- Solution Types
- Notable Vendors and Offerings
- Solution Success Factor
4. Hospital Patient Management
- Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits
- Applications
- Solution Types
- Notable Vendors and Offerings
- Solution Success Factors
5. Healthcare Enterprise Workforce Management
- Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits
- Applications
- Solution Types
- Notable Vendors and Offerings
- Solution Success Factors
6. Industry Assessment and Analysis
- Technology Trends
- Emerging Technology Adoption Level and Impact
- Emerging Technology Analysis
- Technology Roadmap
- Future Technologies
- Venture Capital (VC) Funding Deals - North America
- VC Funding Deals - Europe
- VC Funding Deals - Asia
- Recent Partnerships
7. Patent Landscape
- Patent Publications and Filings
- Patent Assignees
- Key Patents
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain-based EHRs for Patient Data Security
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins to Facilitate Communication and Optimize Spaces in Hospitals
- Growth Opportunity 3: IoT-as-a-Service as a Cost-effective Solution for Developing Markets
9. Appendix
