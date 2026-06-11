WORLD OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY (WOCE) recognized as a 'Dynamic Company' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Green Technology Market and ESG Reporting Software Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Circular Economy (WOCE), a sustainability and climate tech solutions provider, has been recognized as a 'Dynamic Company' in the Green Technology and ESG Reporting Software markets by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. WORLD OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY (WOCE) is gaining recognition for its innovation-led sustainability offerings, expanding market presence, and growing adoption across industries.

The rising demand for transparent, standardized, and audit-ready ESG disclosures is accelerating the adoption of ESG reporting software worldwide. Increasing regulatory requirements, investor scrutiny, and corporate sustainability commitments are driving organizations to implement digital platforms for efficient ESG data management and reporting. Advanced capabilities such as automated data collection, real-time dashboards, emissions tracking, and alignment with global frameworks are further strengthening market adoption and creating growth opportunities for providers like WORLD OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY (WOCE).

Through its digital ESG platform, esgpro.ai, and consulting services, WORLD OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY (WOCE) supports Scope 1–3 emissions accounting, framework-aligned ESG reporting (GRI, BRSR, and PCAF), CBAM compliance, logistics and supply chain emissions tracking, decarbonization roadmap development, and enterprise system integration. Its ecosystem also incorporates carbon credit management and climate market enablement, helping organizations build scalable and regulation-ready sustainability transformation programs.

The broader green technology and sustainability market is also witnessing rapid growth due to increasing climate disclosure requirements, ESG compliance mandates, and global decarbonization commitments. Frameworks such as the EU's CSRD, CBAM, and proposed SEC climate disclosure regulations are accelerating enterprise adoption of sustainability technologies. Organizations are increasingly investing in real-time emissions monitoring, automated ESG reporting, supply chain emissions tracking, and carbon intelligence platforms to strengthen compliance readiness and stakeholder confidence.

WORLD OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY (WOCE) has further enhanced its esgpro.ai platform with a dedicated CBAM module to support exporters with carbon border reporting requirements. Designed for SMEs, large enterprises, and public sector organizations, WORLD OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY (WOCE)'s ecosystem also includes Green APIs for enterprise integrations, Carbon Certificate Management, Carbon Neutral Events platforms, and Carbon Book for employee-level sustainability engagement. Alongside technology offerings, WORLD OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY (WOCE) provides sustainability advisory services covering digital transformation, regulatory alignment, supply chain assessments, net-zero roadmap development, and carbon market enablement through strategic partnerships.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like: Endpoint Security, Green Methanol and Green Water Treatment Solutions.

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