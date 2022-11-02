World Pharmacovigilance Conference 2022: November 22-23, 2022 - Attendees includes Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads, and Managers

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance World 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmacovigilance World 2022 conference will provide a platform for the participants to discuss, share and stay updated with present state of affairs in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety, and how it contributes to public health. It will also allow all its participants to interact with the experts, and discuss the various developments, challenges faced, and innovations in the field.

The Pharmacovigilance conferences are known for bringing world-class leaders together to connect, learn, and network. The conference will bring forth the participants and the representatives from various fields of pharmacovigilance and drug safety under a common umbrella, and will provide them an opportunity to network with various industry professionals including pharmaceuticals, biologics, devices, CROs and PV service providers.

With the augmented incidence of diseases, and the non-medical use of prescription drugs, the incidence of drug abuse has increased enormously in recent years, which is apparent with the excess documentation of adversities and drug toxicities. In this context, drug safety and pharmacovigilance has emerged as a dynamic clinical and scientific discipline to provide adequate information and ensure health safety by the joint interaction of doctors and patients in choosing appropriate treatment method and drug. However, evidence suggests though avoidable, the adverse drug reactions (ADRs) to medicines continue to be the bigger life risk.

In England, ADR was responsible for up to 6% of hospital admissions, carrying mortality of 2% and costing the NHS £466 million per annum (€654 million, US$ 602 million) in 2004. In some countries, ADR is ranked among the top 10 leading cause of mortality. The concept of drug safety and pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably and is highly necessary to keep the severity of ADR under check. In order to prevent or to reduce harm to patients and improve public health, it is vital to develop and practice mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the safety of medicines in clinical use. Pharmacovigilance brief the potential implications of such trends on the evolution of the science.

However, these days it is confronting issues to develop a better health care system in this global pitch. Some of the major challenges include globalization, web-based sales, and information, broader safety concerns, public health versus pharmaceutical industry economic growth, monitoring of established products, developing and emerging countries, attitudes and perceptions to benefit and harm, outcomes and impact, etc.

Conference Streams Include

Global PV & Methodologies

Data management & Analytics in PV

PV Automation, AI & Machine Learning

Safety Signals & Management

Pharmacovigilance Regulations

Risk Management

Patient Centric Drug Safety

Case Management

Quality & Compliance

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing

Medical Devices Safety

Adverse Drug Reactions

Key Discussions We'll Be Exploring

Pharmacovigilance and globalization

Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world

Women and child health care medicines and pharmacovigilance

Patient-centric approaches in PV

Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations

Harmonization and pharmacovigilance

Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance

Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance

PV regulations and challenges

Benefit-risk management strategies

Risk management and minimization

Risk Evaluation and Mitigation

Adverse drug reactions reporting

Signal detection and post-authorization safety

Good Pharmacovigilance Practices

Innovative approaches to drug safety

Strategies to improve PV

Real-World Evidence in PV

Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation

Other emerging technologies in PV

Attendees includes Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads, and Managers

Pharmacovigilance

Safety & Risk management

Drug safety

PV Compliance

Safety Surveillance

Medical Affairs

Regulatory Affairs

Inspection and Audit

Pharmacoepidemiology

Post-market studies

Medical product safety assessment

Drug Research & Development

Clinical Pharmacology

Medical information

Contract outsourcing service providers

Health outcomes

Sales and Marketing

Agenda:

Tuesday - 22nd November 2022 (Time Zone - GMT)

09:30 - Welcome Address & Platform Orientation - Orientation will focus on how to access and navigate the virtual conference platform for Live Sessions & Interactive Networking



09:40 - Chairperson's opening remarks



09:50 - Assessing the Quality of ICSRs & the Impact on causality assessment and signal evaluation

Drug Safety Strategies & Regulatory updates

10:15 - Women and child health care medicines and pharmacovigilance



10:35 - Panel Discussion - An Integrated care: Effective Implementation of vigilances systems



11:05 - Drug Safety Evaluation Strategies



11:25 - ICH in Brazil: New PV Regulation following Incorporation of ICH Guidelines

Safety Signals & Risk Management

11:45 - Innovative techniques and strategies in signal detection

Booked for Aris Global (Platinum Sponsor)

12:05 - An industrial perspective: Post-marketing Signal Detection and management



12:30 - Virtual Luncheon & Networking - Visit Exhibitor Booths & Network with your peers in our Lounge (Face to Face Video Chats)



13:00 - Risk Management Under EU Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR)



13:25 - Risk minimization and management



13:50 - Global considerations for periodic reports, benefit risk management and risk minimisation and the lifecycle implications (Topic TBC)

Quality & Compliance

14:15 - Pharmacovigilance System: Audit & Inspection Readiness



14:40 - Reason, Scope and Significance of establishing good PV system



15:05 - What are the key steps for establishing and maintaining compliance with all applicable internal and external requirements and regulations



15:30 - Visit Virtual Exhibitor Booths/Speed Networking at our Exclusive Lounge (Face to Face Video chat with Exhibitors and other attendees)



15:50 - Pharmacovigilance Audit Inspection & Quality systems



16:15 - International harmonization and drug regulatory requirement

Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) and PV

16:40 - Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance



17:05 - Major developments in regulatory framework

Outsourcing & Vendor Management

17:30 - Developing Value-Based Partnerships



17:55 - Build Effective Metrics for Vendor Oversight



18:20 - Chairperson's closing remarks



18:30 - Virtual Networking - Catch-up with your peers in social lounge

Wednesday - 23rd November 2022 (Time Zone - GMT)

09:30 - Welcome Address & Platform Orientation - Orientation will focus on how to access and navigate the virtual conference platform for Live Sessions & Interactive Networking



09:40 - Chairperson's opening remarks



09:50 - Improving the quality of your adverse event reporting system (Topic TBC)



10:15 - Service provider Presentation

Automation, AI & Data Management

10:35 - Impact of AI & Machine learning on Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety



11:00 - Automation and pharmacovigilance: identifying risk factors for AEs



11:25 - Improving Drug Safety with Adverse Event Detection using NLP



11:50 - Improving patient involvement and wearables



12:15 - PSMF - Pharmacovigilance system master file



12:35 - Virtual Luncheon & Networking - Visit Exhibitor Booths & Network with your peers in our Lounge (Face to Face Video Chats)



13:05 - Leveraging Data Analytics to predict risks to a Pharmacovigilance System



13:30 - Artificial Intelligence in Medical Device

Booked for Gavion Technologies

13:55 - Pharmacoepidemiology and Real-World Evidence (RWE) generation



14:20 - Panel Discussion - The future of pharmacovigilance: How technology will change the way we monitor drugs



Case Processing & Patient Centric Approach



14:50 - Importance of Quality Case Processing in Pharmacovigilance



15:15 - AI & Machine Learning for Automated Case Processing in Pharmacovigilance



15:40 - Visit Virtual Exhibitor Booths/Speed Networking at our Exclusive Lounge (Face to Face Video chat with Exhibitors and other attendees)



16:00 - Partnership arrangements to speed up case processing times, improve data quality, and reduce costs are an essential part of ensuring the safety of drugs and protecting patients' health



16:25 - Designing a Patient Centred Pharmacovigilance System



16:50 - Chairperson's closing remarks & End of Conference

