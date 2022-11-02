World Pharmacovigilance Conference 2022: November 22-23, 2022 - Attendees includes Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads, and Managers

Nov 02, 2022, 06:30 ET
The Pharmacovigilance World 2022 conference will provide a platform for the participants to discuss, share and stay updated with present state of affairs in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety, and how it contributes to public health. It will also allow all its participants to interact with the experts, and discuss the various developments, challenges faced, and innovations in the field.
The Pharmacovigilance conferences are known for bringing world-class leaders together to connect, learn, and network. The conference will bring forth the participants and the representatives from various fields of pharmacovigilance and drug safety under a common umbrella, and will provide them an opportunity to network with various industry professionals including pharmaceuticals, biologics, devices, CROs and PV service providers.
With the augmented incidence of diseases, and the non-medical use of prescription drugs, the incidence of drug abuse has increased enormously in recent years, which is apparent with the excess documentation of adversities and drug toxicities. In this context, drug safety and pharmacovigilance has emerged as a dynamic clinical and scientific discipline to provide adequate information and ensure health safety by the joint interaction of doctors and patients in choosing appropriate treatment method and drug. However, evidence suggests though avoidable, the adverse drug reactions (ADRs) to medicines continue to be the bigger life risk.
In England, ADR was responsible for up to 6% of hospital admissions, carrying mortality of 2% and costing the NHS £466 million per annum (€654 million, US$ 602 million) in 2004. In some countries, ADR is ranked among the top 10 leading cause of mortality. The concept of drug safety and pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably and is highly necessary to keep the severity of ADR under check. In order to prevent or to reduce harm to patients and improve public health, it is vital to develop and practice mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the safety of medicines in clinical use. Pharmacovigilance brief the potential implications of such trends on the evolution of the science.
However, these days it is confronting issues to develop a better health care system in this global pitch. Some of the major challenges include globalization, web-based sales, and information, broader safety concerns, public health versus pharmaceutical industry economic growth, monitoring of established products, developing and emerging countries, attitudes and perceptions to benefit and harm, outcomes and impact, etc.
Conference Streams Include
- Global PV & Methodologies
- Data management & Analytics in PV
- PV Automation, AI & Machine Learning
- Safety Signals & Management
- Pharmacovigilance Regulations
- Risk Management
- Patient Centric Drug Safety
- Case Management
- Quality & Compliance
- Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing
- Medical Devices Safety
- Adverse Drug Reactions
Key Discussions We'll Be Exploring
- Pharmacovigilance and globalization
- Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world
- Women and child health care medicines and pharmacovigilance
- Patient-centric approaches in PV
- Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations
- Harmonization and pharmacovigilance
- Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance
- Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance
- Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance
- PV regulations and challenges
- Benefit-risk management strategies
- Risk management and minimization
- Risk Evaluation and Mitigation
- Adverse drug reactions reporting
- Signal detection and post-authorization safety
- Good Pharmacovigilance Practices
- Innovative approaches to drug safety
- Strategies to improve PV
- Real-World Evidence in PV
- Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance
- Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation
- Other emerging technologies in PV
Attendees includes Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads, and Managers
- Pharmacovigilance
- Safety & Risk management
- Drug safety
- PV Compliance
- Safety Surveillance
- Medical Affairs
- Regulatory Affairs
- Inspection and Audit
- Pharmacoepidemiology
- Post-market studies
- Medical product safety assessment
- Drug Research & Development
- Clinical Pharmacology
- Medical information
- Contract outsourcing service providers
- Health outcomes
- Sales and Marketing
Agenda:
Tuesday - 22nd November 2022 (Time Zone - GMT)
09:30 - Welcome Address & Platform Orientation - Orientation will focus on how to access and navigate the virtual conference platform for Live Sessions & Interactive Networking
09:40 - Chairperson's opening remarks
09:50 - Assessing the Quality of ICSRs & the Impact on causality assessment and signal evaluation
Drug Safety Strategies & Regulatory updates
10:15 - Women and child health care medicines and pharmacovigilance
10:35 - Panel Discussion - An Integrated care: Effective Implementation of vigilances systems
11:05 - Drug Safety Evaluation Strategies
11:25 - ICH in Brazil: New PV Regulation following Incorporation of ICH Guidelines
Safety Signals & Risk Management
11:45 - Innovative techniques and strategies in signal detection
Booked for Aris Global (Platinum Sponsor)
12:05 - An industrial perspective: Post-marketing Signal Detection and management
12:30 - Virtual Luncheon & Networking - Visit Exhibitor Booths & Network with your peers in our Lounge (Face to Face Video Chats)
13:00 - Risk Management Under EU Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR)
13:25 - Risk minimization and management
13:50 - Global considerations for periodic reports, benefit risk management and risk minimisation and the lifecycle implications (Topic TBC)
Quality & Compliance
14:15 - Pharmacovigilance System: Audit & Inspection Readiness
14:40 - Reason, Scope and Significance of establishing good PV system
15:05 - What are the key steps for establishing and maintaining compliance with all applicable internal and external requirements and regulations
15:30 - Visit Virtual Exhibitor Booths/Speed Networking at our Exclusive Lounge (Face to Face Video chat with Exhibitors and other attendees)
15:50 - Pharmacovigilance Audit Inspection & Quality systems
16:15 - International harmonization and drug regulatory requirement
Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) and PV
16:40 - Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance
17:05 - Major developments in regulatory framework
Outsourcing & Vendor Management
17:30 - Developing Value-Based Partnerships
17:55 - Build Effective Metrics for Vendor Oversight
18:20 - Chairperson's closing remarks
18:30 - Virtual Networking - Catch-up with your peers in social lounge
Wednesday - 23rd November 2022 (Time Zone - GMT)
09:30 - Welcome Address & Platform Orientation - Orientation will focus on how to access and navigate the virtual conference platform for Live Sessions & Interactive Networking
09:40 - Chairperson's opening remarks
09:50 - Improving the quality of your adverse event reporting system (Topic TBC)
10:15 - Service provider Presentation
Automation, AI & Data Management
10:35 - Impact of AI & Machine learning on Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety
11:00 - Automation and pharmacovigilance: identifying risk factors for AEs
11:25 - Improving Drug Safety with Adverse Event Detection using NLP
11:50 - Improving patient involvement and wearables
12:15 - PSMF - Pharmacovigilance system master file
12:35 - Virtual Luncheon & Networking - Visit Exhibitor Booths & Network with your peers in our Lounge (Face to Face Video Chats)
13:05 - Leveraging Data Analytics to predict risks to a Pharmacovigilance System
13:30 - Artificial Intelligence in Medical Device
Booked for Gavion Technologies
13:55 - Pharmacoepidemiology and Real-World Evidence (RWE) generation
14:20 - Panel Discussion - The future of pharmacovigilance: How technology will change the way we monitor drugs
Case Processing & Patient Centric Approach
14:50 - Importance of Quality Case Processing in Pharmacovigilance
15:15 - AI & Machine Learning for Automated Case Processing in Pharmacovigilance
15:40 - Visit Virtual Exhibitor Booths/Speed Networking at our Exclusive Lounge (Face to Face Video chat with Exhibitors and other attendees)
16:00 - Partnership arrangements to speed up case processing times, improve data quality, and reduce costs are an essential part of ensuring the safety of drugs and protecting patients' health
16:25 - Designing a Patient Centred Pharmacovigilance System
16:50 - Chairperson's closing remarks & End of Conference
