World Point-of-Care Glucose Monitoring Market Market Report 2018: Historical Data Analysis for 2015-2016 & Forecasts for 2017-2022

This report provides market estimates and forecasts for point-of-care glucose testing. Information in this report is from the latest published figures for companies participating in the market as well as recent interviews.

The report's geographic scope is worldwide with information for specific geographical regions; world demographics, and other general issues affecting the market. The market summary includes market analysis by product and region and a competitive analysis of leading providers. Additionally, key company profiles are included.

The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals. Telephone interviews and email correspondence were the primary method of gathering information.

For the purpose of this study, the researchers conducted interviews with industry officials, consultants, health care providers, and government personnel. These sources were the primary basis in gathering information specifically relating to revenue and market share data presented in this report. Additional interviews were completed with relevant company representatives including marketing directors, division managers, and product representatives.

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2017. Historical data was provided for the years 2015 and 2016, with forecast data provided for 2017 through 2022. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for 2017-2022 periods for each segment covered.



Competitive analysis is provided for the year 2017 along with regional breakdowns. The forecasted market analysis for 2017-2022 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.

The following markets analysis is provided in this report:

Global POC Glucose Testing Market Analysis, 2015-2022 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

POC Blood Glucose Testing Regional Market Analysis, 2017 (US, Europe , Asia , ROW)

, , ROW) Global POC Glucose Self-Testing Market (includes continuous glucose devices)

Global POC Glucose Professional Testing Market (includes HbA1c testing)

Market Share for the Point of Care Glucose Market



