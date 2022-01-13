World Respiratory Care Devices Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product (Therapeutic [Ventilator, Mask, PAP Device, Inhaler, Nebulizer], Monitoring [Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph], Diagnostic, Consumables), End-user (Hospital, Home Care), COVID-19 Impact - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory care devices market is expected to reach USD 27.6 billion by 2026 from USD 18.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for respiratory care devices. The major factor driving the growth of the respiratory care devices market is the high prevalence of respiratory diseases as a result of the rapid growth in the global geriatric population, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, urbanization and growing levels of pollution, and changing lifestyle.

However, factors such as the presence of an unfavorable reimbursement scenario and the availability of low-cost products from local manufacturers are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

COPD segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

COPD is a medical term referring to a group of lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. It is an inflammatory and progressive life-threatening lung disease characterized by a persistent blockage of airflow from the lungs. One of the major causes of COPD is tobacco smoking.

According to the US CDC, as many as eight in 10 COPD-related deaths are due to smoking. Additionally, rising indoor (biomass fuel) and outdoor air pollution levels, exposure to dust and chemicals (vapors, irritants, and fumes), genetic disorders, and increasing geriatric population are other factors driving the prevalence of COPD. The elements, as mentioned above, are expected to drive the demand for respiratory care devices during the forecast period.

Hospitals is the largest end-user segment in the respiratory care devices market in 2020

Based on end-user, the respiratory care devices market is divided into hospitals, home care settings and ambulatory care. Hospitals form the largest end-user segment of the respiratory care devices market.

This can largely be attributed to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase expensive equipment and the availability of trained professionals in hospitals to operate respiratory care devices. Hospitals provide respiratory care services to patients through various departments, such as intensive care units, emergency rooms, outpatient departments, and pulmonary diagnostic laboratories, among others.

Moreover, COVID-19 has tremendously impacted o the hospital segment. Several hospitals have been established in order to cure an increasing number of patients infected from the coronavirus.

North America will continue to dominate the respiratory care devices market in 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the respiratory care devices market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has driven the demand for respiratory devices in North America.

Due to its growing geriatric population segment and environmental conditions that have favored the spread of the disease, COVID-19 has severely affected the region and ensured enormous growth in the demand for respiratory care devices. Players in this and adjacent, or even non-related, markets have focused on or collaborated for expanding the manufacturing of critical care instruments and respiratory care devices.

Competitive landscape

Some of the prominent players in the respiratory care devices market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (Netherlands), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Dragerwerk (Germany), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), and Invacare Corporation (US).

Premium Insights

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

The US Accounted for the Largest Share of the Respiratory Care Devices Market in North America in 2020

in 2020 China to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period North America Will Continue to Dominate the Respiratory Care Devices Market During the Forecast Period

Developing Markets to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Rapid Growth in the Global Geriatric Population

Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels

High Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking

Changing Lifestyles

Increasing Incidence Rate of Preterm Births

Outbreak of Infectious Diseases Affecting the Respiratory System

Underpenetrated Markets in Sleep and COPD

Focus on Improving Patient Outcomes

Rising R&D Investments Resulting in Technologically Advanced Devices

Market Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Availability of Low-Cost Products from Local Manufacturers

High Cost of CPAP Machines

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices

High Growth in Developing Countries Across the Asia-Pacific and Latin America

and Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Growing Awareness About the Ill-Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

Market Challenges

Low Awareness and a Large Underdiagnosed and Undertreated Population

Harmful Effects of Certain Devices on Neonates

Lack of Patient Compliance

Industry Insights

Industry Trends

Rising Demand for Enhanced Compact & Portable Devices

Key Focus of Market Players on Geographical Expansions

Growing Demand for Multimodal Ventilation

Rising Adoption of Noninvasive Ventilation

Impact on Patient's Lives with the Introduction of Innovative Solutions for Unmet Patient Needs

Introduction of Innovative Solutions Lowering the Overall Costs for Sleep Apnea Treatment

Technology Trends

E-Nose Technology

Mems Technology

Electrochemical Technology

Wireless Gas Sensor Technology

Artificial Intelligence in the Ventilators Market

the Future of Healthcare - Big Data and Artificial Intelligence

Knowledge-Based Systems for Ventilation Management

COVID-19 to Drive the Demand for Artificial Intelligence in Ventilators

Sensor Technologies in Ventilators

Flow Sensors

Oxygen Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Trends

Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) for Respiratory Care Device Patents

Jurisdiction Analysis for the US (2014-2021)

Case Studies

Replacement Pattern of Ventilators: Developed Economies vs. Developing Economies

Volume Data of Ventilators, ICU Ventilators, Portable Ventilators, Pap Devices, CPAP Devices, BiPAP Devices and Spirometers

Companies Mentioned

AdaptHealth, LLC

Air Liquide

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Apex Medical Corporation

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Dragerwerk AG & Co.

General Electric Healthcare (GE Electric)

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical AG

Hill-Rom, Inc.

HUM GmbH

Invacare Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

ResMed, Inc.

Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Vyaire Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qe917r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets