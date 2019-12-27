World Security Policy Management Market Outlook, 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Recommendations
Dec 27, 2019, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Policy Management - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Accounts Payable Automation market accounted for $1.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.58 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2027.
Growing developments in the agility of business process without giving up security is one of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, continuous changing requirements in business are inhibiting the market growth.
On the basis of Product, Network Policy Management segment has a growing prominence due to growth in cyber attacks and concern over data security. Network policy management is a centralized platform to manage, implement, document and automate to ensure a secured and properly managed network system. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of these solutions in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., Sophos Ltd, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Micro Focus, McAfee, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, HPE Development LP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC., Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and AlgoSec Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End-user Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Network Policy Management
5.3 Vulnerability Assessment
5.4 Compliance and Auditing
5.5 Change Management System
5.6 Other Products
6 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 On-Premise
6.3 Cloud
7 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solution
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Professional services
7.3.2 Managed services
8 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Global Security Policy Management Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Energy & Utilities
9.3 Retail
9.4 IT & Telecom
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Government & Public Sector
9.9 Others End-users
9.9.1 Media & Entertainment
9.9.2 Travel & Hospitality
9.9.3 Education
10 Global Security Policy Management Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
12.2 Sophos Ltd.
12.3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
12.4 Micro Focus
12.5 McAfee
12.6 Juniper Networks
12.7 IBM Corporation
12.8 HPE Development L.P.
12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.
12.10 Forcepoint LLC
12.11 FireMon LLC
12.12 Cisco Systems
12.13 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
12.14 AlgoSec Inc.
12.15 Skybox Security
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b08ppf
