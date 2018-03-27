World Sub Stations and Switchyard Equipment Markets 2018-2028: Global Annual Spend Expected to Exceed $320 Billion

Analysis of market trends for the 2017 Smart Grids, FACTS, HVDC Systems market and conventional grid development has facilitated this report dedicated this important market sector.

This report covers the entire sub-station market from distribution RMU's through to major UHV intertie switchyards. It traces the development to date and forecasts the future of each market worldwide over the next 10 years. The report is the result of an analysis of utility company plans, the performance and strategy of the major companies that manufacture and install the systems, and published and private data on the subject.

The total global spend on Sub-Stations and switchyard equipment worldwide is in excess of $200 billion each year, and by 2028 this market will have grown at a CAGR of 4.3% to more than $320 billion at today's prices. This report describes on a regional basis the market composition over time for 12 major component groups.

The report is presented in the form of slides in a power point presentation format extending to over 50 sides with the full detailed data on each market segment over time for each region. This is supported by an Excel workbook containing the full country by country data set.



The report includes Substation Equipment split into the following products:

Installed network data on 150 national markets for substations and systems.

Market values and growth rates for all product groups in each country, from 2010 to 2028

Market values and growth rates for all product groups sub-divided by voltage levels in each country, from 2010 to 2028

Profiles of the leading electrical T&D equipment manufacturers & installers in the region

Leading manufacturers' sales and market shares in each region

Background data - T&D line lengths, load data, GDP, country area etc.

The Product Groups:

Power and Distribution Transformers

Switchgear - split by voltage (1 - 50kV; 50 - 150kV; >150kV)

Insulators, Bushings and Stand-off fittings - split by voltage level

Metering - smart meters at grid level

FACTS Components - reactors, capacitors, SVC, etc.,

Control Systems - command, control and instrument systems

Civil Engineering - ground works and civil engineering construction costs

Engineering & Construction - design, engineering and turnkey contract costs

Utility Engineering costs - ESC engineering and management inputs to costs to capital expenditure

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. World Summary



3. Western Europe



4. Eastern Europe



5. Former Soviet Union



6. Africa



7. Middle East



8. Indian Subcontinent



9. Asia



10. South America



11. Central America



12. North America



13. Australasia



Excel Database Contents



14 Country Profiles By Region



18. Appendices



World Market for Sub Stations & Switchyard Equipment by Voltage 2010

World Market for Sub Stations & Switchyard Equipment by Voltage 2017

World Market for Sub Stations & Switchyard Equipment by Voltage 2018

World Market for Sub Stations & Switchyard Equipment by Voltage 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ql855/world_sub?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-sub-stations-and-switchyard-equipment-markets-2018-2028-global-annual-spend-expected-to-exceed-320-billion-300620191.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

