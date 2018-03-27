World Sub Stations and Switchyard Equipment Markets 2018-2028: Global Annual Spend Expected to Exceed $320 Billion

DUBLIN, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The World Market for Sub Stations and Switchyard Equipment 2018-2028 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Analysis of market trends for the 2017 Smart Grids, FACTS, HVDC Systems market and conventional grid development has facilitated this report dedicated this important market sector.
This report covers the entire sub-station market from distribution RMU's through to major UHV intertie switchyards. It traces the development to date and forecasts the future of each market worldwide over the next 10 years. The report is the result of an analysis of utility company plans, the performance and strategy of the major companies that manufacture and install the systems, and published and private data on the subject.
The total global spend on Sub-Stations and switchyard equipment worldwide is in excess of $200 billion each year, and by 2028 this market will have grown at a CAGR of 4.3% to more than $320 billion at today's prices. This report describes on a regional basis the market composition over time for 12 major component groups.
The report is presented in the form of slides in a power point presentation format extending to over 50 sides with the full detailed data on each market segment over time for each region. This is supported by an Excel workbook containing the full country by country data set.
The report includes Substation Equipment split into the following products:
- Installed network data on 150 national markets for substations and systems.
- Market values and growth rates for all product groups in each country, from 2010 to 2028
- Market values and growth rates for all product groups sub-divided by voltage levels in each country, from 2010 to 2028
- Profiles of the leading electrical T&D equipment manufacturers & installers in the region
- Leading manufacturers' sales and market shares in each region
- Background data - T&D line lengths, load data, GDP, country area etc.
The Product Groups:
- Power and Distribution Transformers
- Switchgear - split by voltage (1 - 50kV; 50 - 150kV; >150kV)
- Insulators, Bushings and Stand-off fittings - split by voltage level
- Metering - smart meters at grid level
- FACTS Components - reactors, capacitors, SVC, etc.,
- Control Systems - command, control and instrument systems
- Civil Engineering - ground works and civil engineering construction costs
- Engineering & Construction - design, engineering and turnkey contract costs
- Utility Engineering costs - ESC engineering and management inputs to costs to capital expenditure
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. World Summary
3. Western Europe
4. Eastern Europe
5. Former Soviet Union
6. Africa
7. Middle East
8. Indian Subcontinent
9. Asia
10. South America
11. Central America
12. North America
13. Australasia
Excel Database Contents
14 Country Profiles By Region
18. Appendices
- World Market for Sub Stations & Switchyard Equipment by Voltage 2010
- World Market for Sub Stations & Switchyard Equipment by Voltage 2017
- World Market for Sub Stations & Switchyard Equipment by Voltage 2018
- World Market for Sub Stations & Switchyard Equipment by Voltage 2028
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ql855/world_sub?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-sub-stations-and-switchyard-equipment-markets-2018-2028-global-annual-spend-expected-to-exceed-320-billion-300620191.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article