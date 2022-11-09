World Zero Emissions Manufacturing Research Report 2022: Industry Perspectives by Key Polluting Industries - Automotives, Heavy Industry Sector, ICT, Packaging and Other Crucial Industries

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by Shift to Manufacturing-to-Zero Emissions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes solutions that modern manufacturers can adopt to reduce process emissions significantly without compromising on the manufacturing activities.

The industrial sector accounts for 20% or more of global emissions and is working toward achieving global climate targets set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Government and technology play a vital role as facilitators of the zero-emission vision. Triggered by environmental concerns, consumer awareness, and government regulations, the new age era of Industry 5.0 prioritizes the goals of sustainable manufacturing and industrial automation. Public and private collaborations will be of great essence to this vision.

Government backing, such as subsidies and national-level projects to deploy efficient energy systems, is being assigned to promote zero-emission manufacturing. Governments also finance R&D support for efficient technologies which shall stimulate investments from major private players to deploy efficient emission-reduction technologies.

Advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Internet of Things, Robotics, and Blockchain, have useful applications that can help achieve zero-emission targets and bring about give rise to disruptive technologies that ensure efficiency.

Key pollution-causing sectors, such as automotive, heavy industries, ICT, and packaging, are redefining their business outlook by adopting sustainable approaches that will lead to net-zero business. Various manufacturers are adopting the zero-emission approaches and replacing current energy systems with renewable energy; the zero-waste approach will not only benefit the environment but also ensure quality control and defect-free production.

Industries have long supported circular models-primarily for economic benefit-to overcome resource constraints and manage higher consumer expectations. The waste management crisis will further drive growth and widespread applications of this model that will transform the entire value chain.

The negative-emissions approach-by far, the most agile approach to reducing carbon emissions-seeks to capture and remove carbon from the atmosphere; its adoption is likely to have a ripple effect through various sectors and generate new avenues of business.

New business models, like zero-manufacturing services, are likely to expand and offer end-to-end solutions that help achieve zero-emission goals. Top participants are likely to collaborate with partners that operate with sustainable virtues across the supply chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe: Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

The Mega Trend Universe: Manufacturing to Zero Emission

Primary Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Strategic Context

Manufacturing-to-zero-emission: Overview

The Manufacturing Workflow

Reimagining Manufacturing in 2030

Manufacturing Emissions and Forecast

Direct and Indirect Sources of Emission

4. Regional Perspective: Leading Manufacturing-to-Zero-Emission

Regional Implications

Initiatives by Highest CO2-emitting Regions: United States

Initiatives and Policies by Highest Emitting Regions: European Union

National Energy Budget: Accelerator for Industries

Major Trend Opportunity Levers, 2020-2030

Trend Opportunity: Attractiveness Analysis

5. Technology Perspective: Future of Zero-Emission Manufacturing

Core Technologies Enabling Zero-emission Manufacturing

Technology Focus 1: AI

Technology Focus 2: IoT

Technology Focus 3: Robotics

Technology Focus 4: Blockchain

6. Industry Perspective: Key Polluting Industries' Approach

Approaches to Zero-emission Manufacturing in Crucial Industries

Approaches to Zero-emission Manufacturing: Automotive Sector

Approaches to Zero-emission Manufacturing: Heavy Industry Sector

Approaches to Zero-emission Manufacturing: ICT Sector

Approaches to Zero-emission Manufacturing: Packaging Sector

7. Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends Beets Implications

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IIoT for Monitoring Emissions

Growth Opportunity 2: Microgrid Power System

Growth Opportunity 3: Closed Loop Business Models

The Way Forward

9. Appendix

