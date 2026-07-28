World's First Coal-to-Premium Carbon Materials Technology Promoted at Industry Conference in Taiyuan

Novel coal liquefaction process enables production of premium carbon materials with significant environmental and economic benefits

TAIYUAN, China, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel technology that converts ordinary coal into premium carbon materials took center stage at an industry conference held in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, this May. Developed by Zhaoqing Shunxin Coal Chemical Industry Technology Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Coal-based Carbon Materials Research Co., Ltd., the coal liquefaction-to-premium carbon materials process was reviewed by an expert panel in October 2025. A panel organized by the China International Association for the Promotion of Science and Technology, comprising specialists from the coal, energy, and materials sectors, assessed the technology as having achieved an internationally leading level, citing its innovative concept, advanced technology and feasible process. The panel further recommended accelerating commercialization and industrial application.

The technological edge of the coal-to-premium carbon materials process rests on three core pillars:

1. Precision Molecular Conversion Based on Quantum Chemistry

Based on modern quantum chemistry, the process classifies and utilizes 11 structural types and 6 functional groups in coal across two conversion pathways. Specifically, molecular structures with bond energies below 500 kJ/mol are converted into oil and gas, while aromatic hydrocarbons with bond energies exceeding 2,000 kJ/mol are transformed into condensed-ring pitch. This pitch comprises 80% aromatic ring structures and contains just 0.01% ash, making it an ideal feedstock for premium carbon materials. The liquefaction process operates under mild conditions, enabling precise and controllable conversion.

2. Superior Performance of End Products Derived from Condensed-Ring Pitch

Premium carbon materials produced from this pitch, including carbon foams, carbon fibers, 3D graphene, super-activated carbons, and supercapacitor-grade activated carbons, offer performance that significantly exceeds that of conventional porous carbons and activated carbons used in capacitors. The carbon foam's flame retardancy significantly exceeds China's national Class A standard and meets the requirements for military and aerospace applications.

3. Substantial Environmental and Economic Gains

From an environmental standpoint, the process converts approximately 60% of the carbon in coal into carbon materials, reducing CO₂ emissions by approximately 2 tons per ton of coal processed, while generating virtually no waste gas, wastewater, or solid residue. Economically, the technology transforms coal from a commodity priced at hundreds to thousands of yuan per ton into carbon materials valued at tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of yuan per ton.

China has abundant coal resources but relatively limited oil and natural gas reserves. Clean and efficient coal utilization has remained a government priority for years, and the country has already established global leadership in coal-to-liquids and coal-to-olefins technologies. Now, it is advancing into a new domain: premium functional carbon materials derived from coal. This marks a fundamental shift—a generational transformation in traditional coal chemical engineering. At its core, the technology works by rearranging electron distributions and precisely regulating crystal lattice structures within coal-based carbon sources, enabling the production of a spectrum of premium carbon materials previously difficult or impossible to manufacture. For the first time, this approach allows scientists and engineers to redefine the value of coal at the atomic scale, reshaping what has long been perceived as a low-cost, polluting fuel into a precision feedstock for cutting-edge materials.

The technology has already secured its first industrial partnership. Zhaoqing Shunxin Coal Chemical Industry Technology has entered into a technology cooperation agreement with China Pingmei Shenma, a state-owned energy and chemical conglomerate, to build a 6,000-ton-per-year coal-based carbon materials project in Henan province. On the commercial front, various carbon products derived from this process have completed user testing with multiple downstream manufacturers. With positive results in hand, the technology is now ready for full-scale industrial deployment, supported by mature and proven commercialization conditions.

Contact:

Zhaoqing Shunxin Coal Chemical Industry Technology Co., Ltd.

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SOURCE Zhaoqing Shunxin Coal Chemical Industry Technology Co., Ltd.