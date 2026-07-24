World's Largest Local REALTOR® Association Solidifies Southeast Florida Marketplace with Martin County REALTORS® Merger

MIAMI, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the heels of the largest merger in National Association of REALTORS® history, MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld continues to build momentum, completing its second merger in just over two months and achieving association-wide coverage across all Southeast Florida.

MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld has officially merged with Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast (MCRTC)

The association has officially merged with Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast (MCRTC) and is now a single association and Multiple Listing Service (MLS), further strengthening the world's largest local REALTOR® association and the nation's third-largest MLS. The merger unifies the Treasure Coast marketplace, creating the most complete South Florida MLS dataset and expanding the association to approximately 94,000 members across a five-county region of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties.

"The merger that created MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld is about building the strongest possible organization for our future," said MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Co-CEO Dionna Hall, who will serve as the company's sole CEO in 2027 and beyond. "The addition of Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast reinforces that vision and demonstrates the value of creating an organization that delivers more data, more innovation, stronger advocacy, and greater opportunities than any one association could provide alone. As we look to the future, we will continue bringing together outstanding REALTOR® organizations that share our commitment to member success, ensuring our professionals remain at the forefront of a rapidly evolving real estate industry."

"From Miami-Dade to St. Lucie, a nearly 120-mile real estate corridor, we are one," said MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Co-CEO Teresa King Kinney, "We are honored to welcome Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast and their outstanding leadership, professionals, and programs. Their decision to join our newly merged organization reinforces the value of building a stronger regional association focused on innovation, collaboration, and exceptional member service. Every merger is about creating more opportunities for our members, and together we are providing even greater access to data, technology, education, and advocacy."

Founded in 1926, the Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast bring nearly a century of leadership and member service to the organization, including its respected weekly Market Watch program. The merger completes the unification of the Treasure Coast within MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld, creating a seamless five-county regional MLS network.

"Our members have spoken with overwhelming support for a future built on greater opportunity," Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast CEO Janet O'Brien said. "This merger honors the proud legacy of Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast while providing our members with expanded resources, enhanced services, and a stronger regional presence. We look forward to continuing to serve our members and our communities as part of MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld."

MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld now serves a region of nearly 7 million residents through 15 offices across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties.

MIAMI + RWorld + MCRTC Members now benefit from:

The most complete South Florida MLS dataset

The nation's third-largest MLS

Access to both Flexmls and Matrix platforms

Free IDX feeds from both MIAMI MLS and BeachesMLS

More than 2,800 education programs annually

More than 300 products and services

More than 300 global partnerships

Free Supra access for all REALTORS®

More than 11 data-sharing partnerships to expand listing exposure

The collective advocacy of more than 93,600 REALTORS® protecting homeownership and private property rights

About MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld

MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 106 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of eight boards: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL; BROWARD; JTHS; PALM BEACH; TREASURE COAST; YOUNG PROFESSIONALS NETWORK (YPN); and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld represent approximately 94,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the world and has official partnerships with 307 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld, along with their respective Multiple Listing Services, MIAMI MLS and BeachesMLS, merged on May 11, 2026 in the largest merger in NAR history. The organization's proposed new name will be Miami and South Florida REALTORS®, pending approval by NAR. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com RWorld's official website is www.RWorld.com

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS®