World's Strongest Men Put KNAACK® Products to the Ultimate Test in New MONSTERBOX™ Flip + Carry Finals Event

Athletes flipped two KNAACK® MONSTERBOX™ units and carried two KNAACK® DATAVAULT® storage boxes in one of the most talked-about events of the 2026 World's Strongest Man Finals

ITASCA, Ill., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and jobsite security, expanded its presence at the 2026 SBD World's Strongest Man competition with the debut of the KNAACK® MONSTERBOX Flip + Carry. The custom-designed Finals event challenged competitors to flip two KNAACK® MONSTERBOX™ units 10 meters down the course before carrying two KNAACK® DATAVAULT® boxes back to the finish line. Together, the four products represented approximately 420 kilograms, creating one of the most physically demanding and talked-about events of the competition.

The new event quickly became a topic of conversation among athletes throughout the finals. "That's the event that everyone's talking about," said three-time World's Strongest Man champion Tom Stoltman.

Strongman-Proof Durability

"The KNAACK MONSTERBOX Flip + Carry is unlike anything we've done before," said World's Strongest Man contestant Adam Bishop. "The KNAACK box flip is loud. I think it's a testament to how solid these boxes are that we can throw them around; they take a beating, and they're still standing up. They are Strongman-proof."

Bishop's comments reinforced the central theme of the event: testing both the athletes and the durability of the products they were asked to move.

Held April 23-26 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the four-day competition brought together 25 of the world's top strongmen to test their strength, endurance and athleticism. The event also marked KNAACK's sixth consecutive year as the Official Security and Tool Storage Sponsor of World's Strongest Man.

Can't Crack KNAACK National Campaign and Athlete Recognition

Building on its expanded competition presence, KNAACK launched its "Can't Crack KNAACK" national media campaign during this year's event. The campaign is built around a simple premise: if KNAACK products can withstand the punishment delivered by the strongest athletes in the world, they can withstand the demands of the toughest jobsites.

KNAACK also recognized competitor Luke Richardson with the peer-voted KNAACK Tools of a Strongman Award, which honors an athlete who demonstrates strength of character, professionalism, perseverance and respect among competitors. Selected by fellow athletes, the award celebrates those who elevate the sport through their actions throughout the competition.

"When the strongest athletes in the world can flip, carry and slam our products through a finals event and they keep performing, that's the ultimate proof of what KNAACK products are built to do," said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology & Operations for ProDriven Global Brands. "This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to demonstrate durability under pressure and connect it directly to the realities of the jobsite."

KNAACK also captured exclusive athlete interviews and behind-the-scenes content throughout the competition, providing fans with access to the competitors beyond the competition arena.

Broadcast Coverage and Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Content

Fans can watch coverage of the 2026 SBD World's Strongest Man competition on CBS beginning June 20 from 2-3 p.m. ET and 3-4 p.m. ET, with additional coverage airing July 19 at 12 p.m. ET. Additional broadcasts will air on CBS Sports Network and CBS HQ.

Throughout the summer, KNAACK will continue the Can't Crack KNAACK campaign with athlete interviews, event highlights, behind-the-scenes content and coverage of the KNAACK MONSTERBOX Flip + Carry across its digital channels.

Fans can visit KNAACK's dedicated World's Strongest Man landing page to view event highlights, learn more about the KNAACK MONSTERBOX Flip + Carry, watch competition videos and explore exclusive athlete content from the 2026 competition.

For more information about World's Strongest Man, visit theworldsstrongestman.com. For more information about KNAACK jobsite storage products, visit knaack.com.

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a ProDriven Global Brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT PRODRIVEN GLOBAL BRANDS

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.prodrivenbrands.com.

SOURCE KNAACK