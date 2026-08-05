/C O R R E C T I O N -- Worldscape/

In the news release, Worldscape Raises $10 Million Seed Extension to Accelerate AI-Native Mission Engineering, issued 05-Aug-2026 by Worldscape over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Worldscape Raises $10 Million Seed Extension to Accelerate AI-Native Mission Engineering

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldscape, the AI-native Decision Advantage Platform, after rapidly expanding its operations in the last year from just 10 engineers to nearly 70, announced a $10 million Seed Round extension led by Scout Ventures, with participation from Radius Capital. The financing will support the expansion of the company's engineering and AI research teams, accelerating capabilities and integrations with government, industry, and academic partners. Worldscape will also continue investing in autonomous AI agents, large-scale simulation, and its platform-native marketplace, enabling organizations to rapidly discover, integrate, and operationalize mission-ready applications, models, datasets, and intelligent agents within a secure, governed environment.

"Worldscape represents the next generation of decision advantage platforms," said Cody Huggins, Partner at Scout Ventures. "The company is bringing together artificial intelligence, simulation, digital engineering, and distributed data into a unified platform that enables organizations to model, evaluate, and optimize complex missions. Worldscape has assembled top talent from across the ecosystem to build the foundational infrastructure for the future of mission engineering and intelligent decision-making."

As operational environments become increasingly complex across physical and digital domains, organizations need faster and more intelligent ways to evaluate alternatives and make decisions. Worldscape brings together agentic AI, simulation, digital engineering, and distributed data into a single platform where humans and intelligent agents collaborate to generate, evaluate, automate, and optimize courses of action at scale.

"Our nation is entering an era where the speed and quality of decision-making will determine mission success," said Mark Bolz, Founder and CEO of Worldscape. "Mission engineering must evolve beyond disconnected models and static analysis into living, AI-enabled environments where humans and intelligent agents continuously learn, experiment, and improve together. This investment accelerates that vision while expanding our team and platform to support critical Department of War programs.

Today, Worldscape is supporting multiple initiatives from the Department of War and the Department of Energy while expanding its platform across a range of use cases. Its modular licensing model allows customers to begin with immediate requirements and expand through platform editions, capability packs, AI assistants, and advanced analytics. The platform is designed to operate across IL2 - IL7, including SAP and fully air-gapped environments.

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About

Worldscape, based in Redmond, WA, is an AI-native Decision Advantage Platform enabling governments and industry to model, simulate, plan, and optimize complex missions and operation through digital worlds, agentic AI, simulation, distributed data systems, and secure cloud infrastructure.

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Worldscape

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www.worldscape.ai

Correction: The verbiage regarding the expansion in the first sentence of paragraph 1 has been updated.

SOURCE Worldscape