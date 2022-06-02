Worldwide Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Industry to 2027 - by Drug Class, Application, Route of Administration and Geography

Jun 02, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global anti-inflammatory drugs market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2022-2027
Market Growth and Opportunities
- Rising OTC Buying behavior of Anti-inflammatory drugs Among Larger Patient Groups
- Rising Prevalence of a Broad Range of Inflammatory Diseases
- Increasing Use of Biologics for Treating Inflammatory Diseases
Market Share and Segments
- Based on drug class, biologics and biosimilars is the major contributor in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $33.64 billion during the forecast period.
- The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is highly competitive and fragmented even though the leading companies are constantly consolidating their market position through strategic and high-profile mergers and acquisitions.
Segmentation by Drug Class
- Biologics & Biosimilars
- NSAIDs
- Steroids
- Others
Segmentation by Application
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Others
Segmentation by Route of Administration
- Parenteral
- Oral
- Topical
- Inhalation
Geographical Analysis
In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 41.38% in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market in 2021 and witness the highest incremental growth of $20.88 billion during the forecast period.
Increasing population, the emergence of autoimmune diseases, expansion of demand, increase in pharma and biopharma facilities, and the advent of COVID-19 are major factors to boost the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs in Europe.
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Drug Class
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Epidemiology of Inflammatory Diseases
7.1.2 Treatment of Inflammatory Diseases
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Promising Investigational Drugs in Clinical Trial Pipelines
8.2 Surge in Availability of Approved Biosimilars to Treat Inflammatory Diseases
8.3 Rise in Commercialization of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Preference for Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Among Patient Groups
9.2 Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases
9.3 Growing Use of Biologics to Treat Inflammatory Diseases
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Patent Expiration of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
10.2 Side-Effects of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
10.3 Product Recalls Due to Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.1.2 Insights by Geography
11.1.3 Insights by Drug Class
11.1.4 Insights by Application
11.1.5 Insights by Route of Administration
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Drug Class
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Biologics & Biosimilars
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 NSAIDs
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Steroids
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.1 Others
12.1.1 Market Overview
12.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Autoimmune Diseases
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Respiratory Diseases
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5 Others
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14 Route of Administration
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Parenteral
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Oral
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Topical
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6 Inhalation
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.2.1 North America: Drug Class Segmentation
16.2.2 North America: Indication Segmentation
16.2.3 North America: Route of Administeration Segmentation
16.3 Key Countries
16.3.1 Us: Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.2.1 Europe: Drug Class Segmentation
17.2.2 Europe: Application Segmentation
17.2.3 Europe: Route of Administration Segmentation
17.3 Key Countries
17.3.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.2 the Uk: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.3 France: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
18 Apac
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.2.1 Apac: Drug Class Segmentation
18.2.2 Apac: Application Segmentation
18.2.3 Apac: Route of Administeration Segmentation
18.3 Key Countries
18.3.1 China: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.3 India: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.4 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.5 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.2.1 Latin America: Drug Class Segmentation
19.2.2 Latin America: Application Segmentation
19.2.3 Latin America: Route of Administration Segmentation
19.3 Key Countries
19.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.3 Argentina : Market Size & Forecast
20 Middle East and Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.2.1 Middle East & Africa: Drug Class Segmentation
20.2.2 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation
20.2.3 Middle East & Africa: Route of Administeration Segmentation
20.3 Key Countries
20.3.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
22 Key Companies Profiles
22.1 Abbvie
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Product Offerings
22.1.3 Key Strategies
22.1.4 Key Strengths
22.1.5 Key Opportunities
22.2 Amgen
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Product Offerings
22.2.3 Key Strategies
22.2.4 Key Strengths
22.2.5 Key Opportunities
22.3 Biogen
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Product Offerings
22.3.3 Key Strategies
22.3.4 Key Strengths
22.3.5 Key Opportunities
22.4 Bristol Myers Squibb
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Product Offerings
22.4.3 Key Strategies
22.4.4 Key Strengths
22.4.5 Key Opportunities
22.5 Eli Lilly & Company
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Product Offerings
22.5.3 Key Strategies
22.5.4 Key Strengths
22.5.5 Key Opportunities
22.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
22.6.1 Business Overview
22.6.2 Product Offerings
22.6.3 Key Strategies
22.6.4 Key Strengths
22.6.5 Key Opportunities
22.7 GlaxoSmithKline
22.7.1 Business Overview
22.7.2 Product Offerings
22.7.3 Key Strategies
22.7.4 Key Strengths
22.7.5 Key Opportunities
22.8 Johnson & Johnson
22.8.1 Business Overview
22.8.2 Product Offerings
22.8.3 Key Strategies
22.8.4 Key Strengths
22.8.5 Key Opportunities
22.9 Merck & Co
22.9.1 Business Overview
22.9.2 Product Offerings
22.9.3 Key Strategies
22.9.4 Key Strengths
22.9.5 Key Opportunities
22.10 Novartis
22.10.1 Business Overview
22.10.2 Product Offerings
22.10.3 Key Strategies
22.10.4 Key Strengths
22.10.5 Key Opportunities
22.11 Pfizer
22.11.1 Business Overview
22.11.2 Product Offerings
22.11.3 Key Strategies
22.11.4 Key Strengths
22.11.5 Key Opportunities
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Actiza Pharmaceutical
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.2 Allergan
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.3 Antibe Therapeutics
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.4 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.5 Astrazeneca
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.6 Aurobindo Pharma
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Product Offerings
23.7 Bayer
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 Product Offerings
23.8 Bio-Therasolutions
23.8.1 Business Overview
23.8.2 Product Offerings
23.9 Cadila Pharmaceuticals
23.9.1 Business Overview
23.9.2 Product Offerings
23.10 Cipla
23.10.1 Business Overview
23.10.2 Product Offerings
23.11 Celltrion
23.11.1 Business Overview
23.11.2 Product Offerings
23.12 Centurion Remedies
23.12.1 Business Overview
23.12.2 Product Offerings
23.13 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
23.13.1 Business Overview
23.13.2 Product Offerings
23.14 Eisai
23.14.1 Business Overview
23.15 Gilead Sciences
23.15.1 Business Overview
23.16 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
23.16.1 Business Overview
23.16.2 Product Offerings
23.17 Lupin
23.17.1 Business Overview
23.17.2 Product Offerings
23.18 Medico Remedies
23.18.1 Business Overview
23.18.2 Product Offerings
23.19 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
23.19.1 Business Overview
23.19.2 Product Offerings
23.20 Samsung Bioepis
23.20.1 Business Overview
23.20.2 Product Offerings
23.21 Sanofi
23.21.1 Business Overview
23.21.2 Product Offerings
23.22 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
23.22.1 Business Overview
23.22.2 Product Offerings
23.23 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
23.23.1 Business Overview
23.23.2 Product Offerings
23.24 Ucb
23.24.1 Business Overview
23.24.2 Product Offerings
23.25 Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
23.25.1 Business Overview
23.25.2 Product Offerings
24 Report Summary
25 Quantitative Summary
26 Appendix
