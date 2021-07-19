Worldwide Atomic Force Microscopy Probe Tips Industry to 2027 - by Revenues, End-user Markets and Regions

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Probe Tips 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report contents include:

Global market size, historical and estimated for 5-7 years (by revenues, end-user markets and regions)

Market drivers and trends

Prices

Profiles of 14 producers

One of the most important components of an atomic force microscope (AFM) is the probe. Virtually all probes are interchangeable-users can use probes from different manufacturers in the same instruments. The AFM probe tips market is an important part of the overall AFM market, and is very competitive. Probes range greatly in price, properties, coatings and are suitable for a wide range of applications including:

Nanomanipulation

Biophysical probing

Nanomechanics

Nanoelectronics

These disciplines are all related to the academia, research labs and semiconductors, biology and the life sciences and nanotechnology and nanomaterials research sectors. Growth in the market has been driven by the needs of the semiconductor industry and the proliferation of AFMs in biology, chemistry, mechanics and physics research labs. A number of AFM probes manufacturers are seeking to improve fabrication processes to enable greater production capacities, which would result in a significant price reduction.

