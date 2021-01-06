Worldwide Board Games Market to 2026 - Adoption Of Digital-First Approach Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Board Games Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The board games market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during the period 2021-2026.



The market has been experiencing popularity and acceptance among players despite intense competition from digital entertainment sources. However, the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has contracted the market slightly. Turbulences in the supply chain and restrict imposition of lockdowns across the globe have adversely affected retail board games. Cafes facilitating board games have witnessed a steep decline in footfall after the easing of lockdown restrictions across the world. These cafes in the US region have witnessed a 35% decline in footfall. However, there are several reasons for the significant growth of the global board games market, including the emergence of board game conventions, gaming cafes, and nerd culture.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the board games market during the forecast period:

Adoption of Digital-first Approach

Introduction of Strategic Products

Board Games Conventions

Incorporation of Learning Quotient

The study considers the present scenario of the board games market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Board Games Market Segmentation



The global board games market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, themes, distribution, geography. Puzzles have remained an exciting and most dominating sources of board game products over the last few decades. They also have an educational value for children in several age groups, which is increasing their adoption. With major vendors constituting a small portion of the market share, independent domestic vendors across the globe account for the majority of market shares.



On account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not only led to the closure of retail marketplaces but also the cancellation of several mega events and gaming conventions has drastically affected the board games market. Educational games gained popularity among parents owing to the closure of schools with the online sale increasing by 18% across the globe. However, the sales from retail outlets declined during Q2 and Q3 2020, recurring an estimated of over $50 million to market revenue in 2020. The segment is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026 due to the relevancy of these games among modern parents.



Board games are sold through online and retail distribution networks, including specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, mass-market players, department stores, small chain stores, free-standing toy stores, catalog stores, and other non-tracked retail outlets. The sale of board games via retail stores such as supermarkets and specialty stores has always remained high across the globe. Although the trend of online is growing, a significant share of board game distribution takes place through mass-market players and specialty stores. However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale from retail sales has gone down drastically. Stores across the world have suffered an immense loss due to lockdowns and restrictions.



Key Questions Answered

1. What revenue figures are the board games market expected to reach during the forecast period 2021-2026?

2. Which region has experienced maturity during the forecast period?

3. What was the board games market size of India in 2020?

4. Who are the leading vendors? What are the threats to the new entrants in the market?

5. How is the revenue of the board games market share affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Economy: 2019-2020



8 Market Opportunity & Trends

8.1 Adoption Of Digital-First Approach

8.2 Strategic Product Introductions

8.3 Capitalization On Board Game Conventions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Desire To Experience Analog Games

9.2 Rising Number Of Board Game Cafes

9.3 Crowdfunding Platforms For Market

9.4 Incorporation Of Learning Quotient



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Market Disturbance Due To Tariffs & Trade Slumps

10.2 High Presence Of Alternatives

10.3 Supply Chain Disruptions



11 Value Chain

11.1 Overview

11.2 Value Chain Analysis



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 COVID-19 Impact On Gaming Industry

12.3 Market By Geography

12.4 Market By Product

12.5 Market By Theme

12.6 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Impact Of COVID-19 In Product Segment

13.3 Puzzles

13.4 Tabletop Board Games

13.5 Collectible Card Games

13.6 Card & Dice Games

13.7 Miniature Games

13.8 RPG Board Games



14 Theme

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Impact Of COVID-19 In Theme Segment

14.4 Educational Board Games

14.5 Strategy & War Board Games

14.6 Fantasy Board Games

14.7 Sports Board Games

14.8 Others



15 Distribution Channels

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 COVID-19 Impact On Retail Marketplace

15.3 Manufactures, Production, And Distribution

15.4 Distribution Through Retail Stores

15.5 Distribution Through Online Websites



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026

17.3 Market By Product

17.4 Market By Theme

17.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.6 US: Market Size & Forecast

17.7 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026

18.3 Market By Product

18.4 Market By Theme

18.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.6 China: Market Size & Forecast

18.7 India: Market Size & Forecast

18.8 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

18.9 Indonesia: Market Size & Forecast

18.1 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

18.11 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

18.12 Malaysia: Market Size & Forecast

18.13 Singapore: Market Size & Forecast

18.14 Thailand: Market Size & Forecast

18.15 New Zealand: Market Size & Forecast

18.16 Vietnam: Market Size & Forecast



19 Europe

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026

19.3 Market By Product

19.4 Market By Theme

19.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.6 Uk: Market Size & Forecast

19.7 France: Market Size & Forecast

19.8 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

19.9 Russia: Market Size & Forecast

19.1 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

19.11 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast

19.12 Norway: Market Size & Forecast

19.13 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

19.14 Denmark: Market Size & Forecast

19.15 Switzerland: Market Size & Forecast

19.16 Iceland: Market Size & Forecast



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026

20.3 Market By Product

20.4 Market By Theme

20.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.6 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

20.7 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

20.8 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast

21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast 2020-2026

21.3 Market By Product

21.4 Market By Theme

21.5 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.6 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

21.7 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

21.8 UAE: Market Size & Forecast



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Overview

22.2 Vendor Share Analysis



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 ASMODEE EDITIONS (GROUP)

23.2 Hasbro

23.3 Mattel

23.4 Ravensburger



24 Other Prominent Vendor

24.1 Asmadi Games

24.2 Bezier Games

24.3 Boardgamedesign.Com

24.4 Buffalo Games

24.5 Clementoni

24.6 CMON

24.7 Disney

24.8 Fremont Die Consumer Products

24.9 Funko

24.10 Games Workshop

24.11 Gibsons Games

24.12 Goliath

24.13 Grey Fox Games

24.14 Iello Games

24.15 Indie Boards And Cards

24.16 INI

24.17 International Playthings

24.18 Kamings Trade

24.19 Learning Resources

24.20 Legendary Games

24.21 Loony Labs

24.22 Ludo Fact

24.23 Melissa & Doug

24.24 Mindware.Com

24.25 North Star Games

24.26 Orchard Toys

24.27 Panda GM

24.28 Pegasus Spiele

24.29 Piatnik

24.30 Roosterfin

24.31 Reaper Miniatures

24.32 Rio Grande Games

24.33 Schmidt Spiele

24.34 Spin Master

24.35 Spontaneous Games

24.36 Surprised Stare Games

24.37 Sunsout

24.38 Talicor

24.39 The Regency Chess Company

24.40 Trend Enterprises

24.41 Ultra Pro International

24.42 University Games

24.43 Usaopoly

24.44 Winning Moves Games

24.45 Wizkids

24.46 ZOBMONDO



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Global Market

26.2 North America

26.3 APAC

26.4 EUROPE

26.5 Latin America

26.6 Middle East & Africa

26.7 By Product

26.8 Theme



27 Appendix

27.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyb7ju

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

