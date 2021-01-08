Worldwide Book Paper Industry to 2028 - In-depth Competitive Environment Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Book Paper Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the global book papers industry along with the market size and estimates for the duration of 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on book papers market size, product type, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities. The report incorporates a separate section highlighting key trends analysis of the overall book papers market.



Book papers are also known as publishing paper which is designed for the publication of printed books. Paper manufacturing is a highly capital, energy, and water-intensive industry. It is also one of the highly regulated industries in every region due to its resource-intensive nature and its negative impact on the atmosphere. The book papers market is expected to show moderate growth due to increasing competition from the electronic media.



Rapid economic growth coupled with increasing urbanization and educational levels is fuelling the demand for paper consumption in emerging economies. Economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and so on, are characterized by rapid population growth, rising disposable incomes and the concomitant expansion of a consumer class; deregulation of media; rapid technological change; which makes them favorable for books paper market to show robust growth.



The coated wood-free segment dominated the global book papers market with about 30% market share by value in 2019, followed by the uncoated wood-free segment. Uncoated mechanical is projected to be the fastest-growing product type, in terms of value during the forecast period. The uncoated wood-free type of paper offers excellent opacity, rigidity, and lifetime and thus suitable for a variety of print processes. Among all the applications, the trade/consumer books segment dominated the global market in 2019 in terms of value.



In the Asia Pacific, the books market is expanding owing to the fact that the disposable income of the middle-class population is on rising. In India, the wood availability compared to North America and European countries is quite low, and also the forest land is majorly owned by the government. But it has some positive trends such as government initiative to focus on providing education for all such as Sarva Siksha Abhiyan is expected to drive the book papers market especially for educational and academic books production. Furthermore, increased corporate activity and globalization have increased the per-capita consumption of paper in the country coupled with growth in the press publications. These trends influence the book papers market in the country.



In order to help the strategic decision-makers, the report also includes profiles of the leading book papers manufacturers, their business strategies, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd, Holmen AB, International Paper Co., Khanna Paper Mills Limited, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Norske Skogindustrier ASA, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso AB, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Corp Tbk, PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk, and Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. The section further includes a brief on key strategies adopted by the major players operating in the market.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the book papers market

Market driver, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global book papers market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



Based on the product type, the book papers market is segmented as follows:

Uncoated Wood Free

Coated Wood Free

Coated Mechanical

Uncoated Mechanical

The wood-free type of papers are produced by chemical pulps and contains less than 10% of mechanical pulps, and are advanced in terms of ink holding capacity and high print quality. The raw material prices majorly influence the supply and demand of pulps, thus greatly affects the manufacturing costs of these paper types. The uncoated woodfree paper is mostly porous in nature with high absorption of ink than coated wood-free type. They are used for printing educational/academic books, magazines, technical papers, etc. The uncoated wood-free type of paper offers excellent opacity, rigidity, and lifetime and thus suitable for a variety of print processes. The growing demand for children's books is an important to force in driving the market for uncoated wood-free type of papers.



Based on the application, the book papers market is segmented as follows:

Educational

Academic/Professional

Trade/Consumer Books

Others

The consumer books segment was dominant with a share of over 40% in 2019 in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to be continued during the forecast period. The increasing demand for novels (fictional/non-fictional) and literature is expected to drive the global book papers market. Education holds prime importance in every country's regime, as it empowers the citizens to develop enormously and hold creative power. The demand for educational books is vast and it serves as a huge revenue generator for the book papers market. Although the digitalization of educational books is on rising, the demand for print books equally stands, as emerging countries are still on the traditional learning curves with books as their preferred choice over a tablet. The other segment in terms of value is expected to grow at 2.8% CAGR, with increased consumption of children's and adults' books. In children's books, puzzles, story & coloring books, and painting hold the majority whereas, in adult books, coloring books are growing at a faster pace.



For the purpose of this study, the global book papers market is categorized into the following geographies and sub-geographies:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The Asia Pacific region continues to be the dominant market for book paper and expected to expand at the highest growth rate from 2020 to 2028. Positive trends such as government initiatives by various countries to focus on providing education for all are expected to drive the book papers market especially for educational and academic book production. Furthermore, increased corporate activity and globalization have increased the per-capita consumption of paper in the region coupled with growth in the press publications. However, the young population in the region is majorly inclined to digitalized reading such as e-books and audiobooks.



Europe is another lucrative market for the book papers market. The majority of the readers in the region prefer a print book rather than an e-book and thus propels the demand for book papers market. Furthermore, the book manufacturers strategically pay attention in promoting their products to end-users when compared to converters, printers, or retailers.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Overview of Global Paper Industry

2.2 Market Snapshot: Global Book Paper Market

2.3 Book Paper Market Volume (MT), by Product Type, 2019

2.4 Book Paper Market Value (US$ Mn), by Product Type, 2019

2.5 Book Paper Market Volume (MT), by Application, 2019

2.6 Book Paper Market Value (US$ Mn), by Application, 2019

2.7 Book Paper Market Volume (MT), by Geography, 2019

2.8 Book Paper Market Value (US$ Mn), by Geography, 2019



Chapter 3. Global Book Paper Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 High Demand in Asia-Pacific is driving the market

3.2.2 Improvement in changing lifestyle, urbanization and rise in disposable income

3.2.3 Growing demand in Others (Children & Adult books) application is fuelling the growth of book paper market globally

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Competition from online and digital Media

3.3.2 Government and Environmental rules and regulations against paper industry

3.3.3 Declining prices

3.4 Future Prospects

3.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies



Chapter 4. Global Book Paper Market, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn) and (MT)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Uncoated Wood Free

4.3 Coated Wood Free

4.4 Coated Mechanical

4.5 Uncoated Mechanical



Chapter 5. Global Book Paper Market, by Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn) and (MT)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Educational

5.3 Academic/Professional

5.4 Trade/Consumer Books

5.5 Others



Chapter 6. Global Book Paper Market, by Geography, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn) and (MT)

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

7.2 Holmen AB

7.3 International Paper Co.

7.4 Khanna Paper Mills Limited

7.5 Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited

7.6 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

7.7 Norske Skogindustrier ASA

7.8 Oji Holdings Corporation

7.9 Stora Enso AB

7.10 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

7.11 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

7.12 PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Corp Tbk

7.13 PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk

7.14 Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.



