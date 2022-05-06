Worldwide Bus Industry to 2027 - Featuring AB Volvo, Anhui Ankai Automobile and Ashok Leyland Among Others

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bus Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bus market reached a value of US$ 43.84 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 68.79 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A bus is a large motor vehicle designed for facilitating the movement of people within a city or to remote locations along a fixed route and schedule. It is one of the widely used forms of public transport across the globe that reduces air pollution and requires less fuel to move passengers and minimal investments to launch new lines or routes. At present, there is a rise in the number of people travelling via bus on account of inflating fuel prices, increasing traffic congestion and roadway expansion costs, and changing consumer preferences.



Bus Market Trends

Due to rising environmental concerns, there is an increase in the number of people opting for public transport. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, buses help individuals in social inclusion and avail benefits of education, employment, and healthcare facilities. They are also used for advertising about different products and political and public information campaigns. In addition, as they are operated by professional drivers, buses have a lower accident rate than other automobiles.

This, coupled with the introduction of smart traffic lights (STL) management systems to reduce road congestion, is driving the market. Besides this, key players are focusing on strategic developments and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their geographical presence. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of electric buses to reduce the emissions of greenhouse (GHGs) gases, which is positively influencing the market. Some of the other factors, such as concessionary travel bus passes, rising automation in the transportation industry, rapid urbanization, and the increasing use of big data to optimize routes, vehicle dispatch, and schedules, are facilitating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Volvo, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd., Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group), BYD Company Ltd., IVECO S.p.A, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, NFI Group, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.), Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Limited, Traton Group (Volkswagen AG), Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global bus market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bus market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the seat capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global bus market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bus Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Single Deck

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Double Deck

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

7.1 Diesel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electric and Hybrid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Seat Capacity

8.1 15-30 Seats

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 31-50 Seats

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 More than 50 Seats

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Transit Bus

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Intercity/Coaches

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AB Volvo

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 BYD Company Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 IVECO S.p.A

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Mercedes-Benz Group AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 NFI Group

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Tata Motors Limited

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Traton Group (Volkswagen AG)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.13 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sil0rb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets